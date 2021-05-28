The BINGO season starts at Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club Monday, June 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the Buck Springs Bar and Grill restaurant.
The public is welcome to come join in the gaming fun and to enjoy Monday evenings at the club.
Come meet Chef Greg and enjoy his culinary delights on the menu. We play thirteen bingo games each night with one intermission and the cost is $20 to play. The first game starts at 6:30 p.m. and you can start buying your lucky packet of games at 5:30 p.m.
The restaurant will be open, so come for an early dinner, then a night of daubing and winning. Or it might be a night of daubing and being dismayed by being one number off!
Which ever the case, come join the fun and bring a friend or two! Please note the food service will end at 6 p.m. This is their 16th season sponsoring BINGO on the mountain and we want to make this year our most successful! June BINGO dates are June 7, 21 and 28.
Due to our WGA’s Pine-A Rama Monday night social there will be no Bingo on June 14. Their lift/elevator provides everyone an opportunity to play bingo upstairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.