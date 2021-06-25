ST. JOHNS — When it was over, one woman was shot, another had her head split open with a shovel and Roger Allen Wynia, 30 of Eagar had taken an ax to a $22,000 motorcycle and destroyed it.
On May 26, Wynia was sentenced to 1½ years in prison for the Oct. 30 criminal damage he caused to the vehicle and at the home of (former) friends he was staying with after a boozy night out.
The charge Wynia pleaded guilty to is a Class 5 felony, and the judge sent him to prison because of his prior record and other “aggravating factors” that Presiding Judge Michael Latham of Apache County Superior Court determined were present in this case.
The melee at the Clawson home, where Wynia and one Channel Stephens were staying, is hard to sort out. It is unknown if Wynia and Stephens are married.
Wynia was originally charged with 11 felonies including attempted murder but 10 of the charges were dismissed, probably because of the difficulty in sorting out exactly what went on.
During a high-pitched change of plea hearing on May 17 and Wynia’s sentencing on May 26, the court heard about Lori Clawson’s head getting split open with a shovel, (the wound required 22 staples) Stephens getting shot with a 9mm handgun and Wynia’s not only destroying the motorcycle with an ax, but also body-slamming a television, destroying the remote, and throwing rocks through the windows of the Clawsons’ new home.
During Wynia’s change of plea haring on May 17, Lori Clawson told the judge that they had “taken in” Wynia and Stephens to help them get back on their feet; the two couples had been friends in Washington.
Randy Clawson, 46, told the judge that he is a Christian and forgives Wynia, but then while Wynia’s lawyer Bryce Hamblin was speaking, Clawson yelled at him, “Oh, (explicative) you!” three times after being warned by the judge to quit doing that.
Latham held Randy Clawson in direct contempt of court for the outbursts and Clawson’s hearing on what his penalty will be for that is set for July 7.
Randy Clawson also faces an array of felony charges that are still pending including a charge of attempted murder, (for allegedly shooting Stephens) four charges of aggravated assault, two of endangerment and a weapons charge arising from his alleged actions that night, according to court records. Clawson is presumed by law to be innocent and his defense to the allegation that he shot Stephens is expected to include self-defense, or justification as it’s called in Arizona.
Wynia’s counsel Hamblin, lamented repeatedly the sloppy police work involved in the case. He claimed that the Eagar Police Department chose the least experienced officer available to head the investigation of the matter, and Hamblin would know; he happens to be Eagar’s mayor.
“Justice was not served,” he told the court, because “the entire process was royally screwed up.”
That may account for why the attempted murder charge, six counts of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor assault, endangerment and two weapon charges against Wynia were all dismissed. After the hearings, it is unknown whether the state, represented by Deputy Apache County Attorney Celeste Robertson, can pull any clear evidence against Clawson from the tangled mess presented thus far.
Oct. 30
The curtain opened on this case when the Clawsons, Wynia and Stephens and two male friends went to a bar in Concho in two separate vehicles. A fight broke out there but why and who was involved are just one of the many events in this case that are unclear. But Stephens was allegedly hit in the face in the bar and Roger Wynia was said to have been thrown to the ground. The group left in the two vehicles and returned to the Clawson home.
Something happened during the drive that greatly upset Stephens which ended up greatly upsetting Wynia when she told him about it once they got home. They had ridden in separate vehicles. The police reports are “inadequate and misleading,” said defense counsel Hamblin, and that may account for the uncertainty about what happened during the drive home. One side says that Stephens was upset at having been hit in the face and at Wynia for doing nothing about it; another side says that she was upset at getting hit but also upset because she was fondled in the vehicle.
Hamblin urges that once the group got back home, Wynia and Randy Clawson began fighting in a part of the garage.
In another area, Lori Clawson was on top of Stephens on the floor “wailing on her.” It is Hamblin’s belief that the shovel strike to Lori’s head was actually caused by mistake by her own husband, Randy Clawson. In fact, that prompted Clawson’s first “Oh, (expletive) you!” outburst apparently directed at attorney Hamblin.
Hamblin claims that his client’s criminal damage rampage was in response to Chanel Stephens being beaten by Lori Clawson.
The events leading up to the shooting of Stephens are disputed as well. Clawson told authorities that he told Stephen not to come into the house and he shot her when she tried to enter.
Hamblin said that Stephens was shot standing in the living room in the house she was living at because that’s where the “projectile” from the 9mm was found.
Those issues will have to be resolved as the case against Clawson proceeds, that is, if it does proceed. It’s noteworthy that there has not been a hearing in the case against Randy Clawson since January and he is not in jail, either. In court, Hamblin described Clawson as a “violent psychopath.”
In the meantime, Clawson’s lawyer has asked the court to order Hamblin to disclose to Clawson the interviews Hamblin conducted while defending Wynia as well as any ballistics evidence Hamblin may have discovered which makes Hamblin believe that the projectile from the 9mm was found in the living room.
But Wynia is off to prison and it there is no new date set in the case against Clawson. The contempt of court order against Clawson for his outbursts is a different animal; it originated with the court, not the prosecutor’s office, and as stated, Clawson will learn the outcome of that on July 7.
