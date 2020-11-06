The Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Fort Apache Agency Fire Management, in coordination with the White Mountain Apache Tribe, had broadcast burn operations on Wednesday, Nov. 4, within two burn units on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Crews ignited the broadcast burns only when weather and fuel conditions allowed for safe and successful burning and adequate smoke dispersion.
Maverick Burn Unit: The Maverick Burn unit is located about 25 miles east of Whiteriver just north of Maverick Elk Camp. A total of 200 acres are planned to be treated on Wednesday and Thursday.
Perry Creek Burn Unit: The Perry Creek Burn Unit is located northeast of the Maverick Lookout Tower. A total of 200 acres are planned to be treated on Wednesday and Thursday.
BIA Fort Apache Agency conducts broadcast burns in an effort of reducing hazardous fuels and/or improve wildlife habitat and forest health. Conditions are evaluated each day to determine if ignition will take place. Precipitation, wind, temperature, fuel moisture and staffing all play a part in when and whether ignition occurs.
Maverick and Perry Creek Burn Units are located in remote areas and far away from surrounding communities. All Prescribed Fire activity will be carefully monitored and will comply with smoke management guidelines to reduce the impact of smoke on local residents. If conditions become unfavorable prescribed burning efforts will be ceased to mitigate smoke impacts to the communities.
If you have any questions regarding our upcoming prescribed burning efforts, you can call Candy Lupe, Public Information Officer at (928) 338-5425 or you can log onto BIA Fort Apache Agency’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt.
