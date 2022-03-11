SHOW LOW — On Thursday, March 17, at 3:30 p.m., C-A-L Ranch Stores, a farm, ranch, and home store, will celebrate the grand opening of their new store in Show Low with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. The ceremony will take place at the new C-A-L Ranch Store, located at 750 W Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
The C-A-L Ranch Ribbon Cutting event coincides with the Grand Opening Event starting on Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19. Daily Grand Prizes will be given away throughout the event. Prizes include a Coleman Powersports Mini-Bike, Harvest Right Freeze Dryer, and a Liberty Centurion Safe, Camp Chef pellet grill, gift cards, and many more prizes and giveaways.
A fundraiser event will be held by the Snowflake FFA on Saturday, March 19 beginning at 11 a.m. They will be serving soda samples and hotdogs for just $1 (or any donation). C-A-L Ranch Stores has a strong reputation for supporting 4-H, FFA, and the High School and Jr. High School Rodeo, amongst other farm and ranch community events.
C-A-L Ranch Stores has been part of the Show Low community since 2013. C-A-L Ranch Stores was founded in 1959 in Idaho Falls and is known for providing home, farm, and ranch supplies including pet food, tools and hardware, outdoor gear for camping, hunting, and fishing as well as feed, tack, and fencing supplies. Additionally, the company carries a wide selection of clothing and footwear for the whole family in western, work, and everyday styles from top brands.
