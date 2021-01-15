EAGAR – On Wednesday, the Boys and Girls Club of Round Valley announced the departure of Mannie Bowler, the club’s longest lasting executive director.
Bowler, who has overseen the Round Valley club since 2019, has accepted a position with the State of Arizona that serves the northeast part of the state and oversees outreach across rural Arizona.
“During her tenure, club programming has grown to include kayaking, hiking and outdoor sports like snowshoeing and sledding, year-round swim club, flag football as well as art and STEM clubs. The kids have blossomed with these fabulous changes,” said Steve Christensen, one of the originating founders of the club.
“We wish Mannie well in her new position and look forward to having her serve on the board and volunteer at the club,” said Bill Greenwood, president of the Boys and Girls Club of Round Valley.
A transition period is being developed to ensure programming continues uninterrupted and a search committee has begun seeking qualified applicants. The job description is posted at www.rvbgc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.