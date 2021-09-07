SHOW LOW – White Mountain residents may have seen new signs of life in the form of plants, landscaping and activity at a vacant new vehicle dealership in the Northern Arizona Automall.
Third generation White Mountain business owner and company president Chaz Hatch has purchased the building and property with plans to add a “to be named later” new auto manufacturer’s franchise.
Hatch said, “Because the market demand for both vehicle sales, service and parts has remained high at Hatch Toyota, I decided that there was room for even more growth. We purchased the vacant building, land and equipment with the highly expected intentions of operating a new vehicle franchise,” Hatch said. ”My strong commitment to the White Mountains has never wavered and with this purchase we are building on that commitment to the local White Mountain community. This new dealership will add jobs as we get this new location ready and add even more jobs as we conduct business. All of these factors weighed on the positive side as I decided to move forward with this transaction.”
The facility will be utilized for new and pre-owned vehicle sales. Parts and service departments will accompany the sales departments to add to Hatch’s portfolio of dealerships. Currently, he owns Hatch Toyota in Show Low as well as Hatch Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Hatch Ford in Silver City, New Mexico. The Hatch crew continues to work on cleaning up the grounds around the vacant dealership and will continue work throughout to make it an operational business.
Hatch said, “The business horizon for the future of Arizona and western New Mexico is bright. These communities have supported my family for many generations. I will always give back to express my gratitude,” He said. “My team will be using as many local businesses as possible to make this property ready.”
Hatch is not the only one excited for this venture.
“We are so pumped and excited to provide another franchise to our community. This dealership will allow us to contribute more to our White Mountain communities and employ as many as 40 more employees,” Hatch Toyota General Manager Seth Gaston said. “The Hatch Toyota culture and way of doing business will be implemented at this new franchise to allow the same level of customer care. We have always promoted from within when possible but the need for well-paid employees at every position has created a larger need for us now.”
Gaston said they are answering all new employment questions at careers@hatchautocenter.com.
The dealership once was home to the franchise on the west side of the automall closest to Highway 77 which runs between Show Low and Snowflake/Taylor. Hatch is talking to several new vehicle manufacturers and will announce which product will be there soon.
(2) comments
Harley Davidson dealer would be nice.
Oh please, no! Many of us live here and moved here to get away from those infernal machines. Rolling noise polluters.
