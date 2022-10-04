Flagstaff resident Chris Verrill announced a write-in protest candidacy for one of the House of Representatives seats available in Arizona’s 7th Congressional District Wednesday.
Verrill’s news release opens by stating, “The 2022 election is no longer a debate between liberals and conservatives. This is a fight to save democracy itself.”
The release goes on to mention Verrill’s key stances and openly criticizes the two parties that currently comprise much of the current political landscape.
In one paragraph, Verrill urges voters who “believe in democracy” to not vote for Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Eli Crane and Mark Finchem, and refers to “extremist Republicans across the state who have fallen victim to Donald Trump’s big lie.”
In the concluding section of the release, Verrill says, “The Democratic party is historically ineffective” and quotes former Vice President Dick Cheney, a Republican who has often expressed the opinion that Trump’s prominence in politics today is a direct result of the Democratic Party’s inability to connect with voters in recent generations.
In a phone call with the White Mountain Independent, Verrill said, “This is going to be the first election this country has had since a president tried to overthrow the United States government. Democracy is threatened more now than it has been since the Civil War, and we need to protect it.”
He said that without the combined strength of independents, liberals and moderate Republicans, Arizona is doomed to a cycle of repetitive inefficiency and unsatisfied voters. “We need ranked choice voting that encourages moderation and cooperation,” Verrill said. This is a system that ranks votes based on preference between candidates as opposed to strictly one or the other.
In theory, this way of voting would encourage more centrism in the candidates and rid elections of going either far right or far left.
As for the “unmoderated” Republicans, Verrill said, “There are some folks who have been hoodwinked by our former president, and that’s unfortunate. But they firmly love their country, and there is a massive education that needs to be done to bring them back into the fold. We can’t keep going down this path of destroying our democracy.”
Verrill believes that Trump’s continued stance on voter fraud is the main reason the country has been so divided as of late. He said, “There was no meaningful fraud in the 2020 elections. The biggest problem has nothing to do with the polls or who operates them. It has to do with the fearmongering that discourages turnout.”
The term “meaningful fraud” can be sticky with Arizona voters. A recent poll mentioned that over 70% continue to speculate about the validity of Joe Biden’s presidency, and many voters will continue to argue that any fraud is too much. “I’m not saying it was absolutely zero, but the amount was so close to zero that it was completely insignificant. Not 1%, not even 0.01%,” Verrill said.
He stated that the discussion of voter fraud has moved the country away from whom they vote for in the first place. He argues that while the country argues over polling equipment and further restrictions, politicians are being elected who further the unproductive patterns of the past.
“Being forced to play the ‘lesser of two evils’ game is no way preserve a democracy. At the end of the day, Arizonians and the people of the United States are all people of good conscience. We love our country, and because of that we can come together, find common ground and begin to move forward,” Verrill concluded.
