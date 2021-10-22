SPRINGERVILLE — Christmas tree permits for the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests are available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. This began on Oct. 14 and permit holders are allowed to cut trees now and through Dec. 31.
Permits will be available for purchase through the following link: https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/864f1d5e-ebb7-11ea-98dd-e638fec87f2e, which also lists details about designated cutting areas, maps, dates, and sizes of trees that may be cut. Christmas tree permits are also available for purchase from District Offices in person or via mail with a self-addressed stamped envelope. Permits are limited to one per household and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out.
Up to three trees may be purchased on a single permit at $15 per tree. A processing fee will be applied to each transaction. Permits are valid between Oct. 14 through Dec. 31.
When purchasing an online permit, it is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree through the Every Kid Outdoors Program by entering their pass ID on Recreation.gov. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visit www.everykidoutdoors.gov.
