EDITOR’S NOTE: Citizen Spotlight is an occasional series that highlights those in the local community who make life in the White Mountains special. Today, we’re speaking with a Lakeside senior who is brightening his community by housing birds.
Tom Fink has called Lakeside home since Jan. 1999. At 83, he’s enjoyed 40 years of retirement, 23 of which he’s spent on the Mountain, from his life as a firefighter in Phoenix.
He says he used to golf a lot before his “knees went bad,” but now spends most of his spare time in his garage workshop. The equipment he once used to build and maintain golf clubs is now used to build birdhouses.
“Conservatively, I say I’ve given away about 800 of them,” Fink estimated. “I don’t, as a rule, sell them, but there are a few places where I can drop a few. It’s surely not a money-making venture, but it passes the time.”
With little else to do, Fink recently found himself sitting on about 300 of them. Fink said he spoke with the pastor at Community Presbyterian Church in Pinetop to see if he could hand them out after a service.
After the pastor told Fink that the church has recently spent a significant amount of its cash on repaving its asphalt, Fink decided to sell the birdhouses at a fundraiser, the exact earnings of which he wouldn’t share. Fink said, “It’s not enough to make a dent, but to make a difference, I think.”
In mid-December, Fink donated a few dozen of them to a preschool and was invited to visit and watch the children paint their new birdhouses. “It was a nice thing of them to do. The little kids seemed to really enjoy them, so that made me feel good.”
Fink doesn’t keep track of the birdhouses he’s given away personally but has seen them in a few front yards while he drives around the city. He’s also given a few to local shelters and non-profits, such as Veterans Village Thrift Store, the Humane Society of the White Mountains, and the White Mountain Nature Center.
“I’ve found a few places that make good use of them,” Fink said. “What’s neat is that, if they have supplies, they’ll hand me extra of what they don’t need, but I don’t mind spending a few bucks here or there.”
Fink purchases a large portion of the supplies himself, but also benefits from his son, who owns a cabinet shop in the Valley. He said, “He’ll bring me a few odds and ends. I can always make-do.
“I started out with furring strips from Lowe’s that would come in bundles of six. Those were relatively inexpensive, something near $10, and I could get about a dozen of them, easy. Then, COVID happened, and the price of wood almost doubled.”
Since then, Fink does what he can with what he can find. Fink says he takes advantage of discounted, poorly cut wood pieces and mismatched or improperly mixed paints whenever available and can even resort to using license plates as roofs if necessary.
“The birdhouses all come out looking good regardless, as long as they’re made right,” Fink said. “I don’t know if I’d go calling them art, but they sure do look nice.”
He explained, “My son is an artist: a perfectionist. Me? I’m more, ‘Oh, that’s good enough.’ If I’m an eighth of an inch off, nobody’s going to care but artists need to be perfect.”
Perfect or not, his garage full of mismatched, randomly painted birdhouses, all with one of five different styles of roofing, looks like a child’s dream. While none look exactly alike, each has been crafted with love and care, from whatever materials Fink was lucky enough to get his hands on.
Fink constructs the birdhouses on a makeshift assembly line instead of doing them one at a time. He confirmed that, while he doesn’t get around as easily as he used to, he can do most of the work sitting down, so it’s not as taxing as it seems.
“I’ve got stools in there if I need to take a break,” he explained. “Start to finish, I can have one ready in about 45 minutes, but the important thing is: it keeps me busy. There isn’t much for me to do anymore and it’s very rewarding to able to make my community better.
“I came from a small town in Eastern Ohio, out in the farm country. While I enjoyed my time in the Valley fine, I’m happy I was able to retire up here and live here. Before, I was distracted with fishing. Now, I get by making birdhouses: it’s rewarding in a different way.”
While Fink doesn’t think he’ll be doing the work for much lonhger, but said he’ll still take some scrap wood or house-siding anyone has lying around. “I’ll keep going until I can’t keep going,” Fink said with a laugh. “The work gives me a good feeling. I feel proud.”
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
