The Arizona legislature has approved a proposal to allow community colleges throughout the state to offer four-year college degrees.
The proposal comes on the heels of a proposal by President Joe Biden to provide free community colleges tuition nationwide.
The proposals could transform the educational prospects for students in rural areas, where the community colleges already offer a much lower-cost path to higher education.
The legislature approved and Gov. Doug Ducey signed the plan to allow institutions like Northland Pioneer Community College and Gila Community college (GCC) to offer a limited number of four year degrees beyond the two-year Associate of Arts degrees they now offer.
The number of four-year degrees could not exceed 5% of the total degrees granted by those colleges for the next four years or 10% after that. Moreover, tuition for the higher-level classes could not exceed 150% of the current tuition.
This could still offer a bargain on an education. Most community colleges charge about $2,000 annually for tuition for full-time students. ASU charges about $11,000 annually. Moreover, many community college students live at home or earn their degree while they’re working on other jobs. This reduces the substantial cost of living in a dorm or renting an apartment in places like Phoenix while working on a degree. Nationally, the average community college student is 29, working while attending school and seeking a new career path.
Some community college systems already offer four-year degrees, usually in cooperation with one of the three state universities.
Eastern Arizona Colleges(EAC), which operates GCC’s campus in Payson, offers degrees in organizational leadership, applied leadership, nursing, secondary education, elementary education and special education. The courses are taught by local faculty hired by Arizona State University and mirror programs taught at ASU in Phoenix. Students finish their general education requirements at the community college plus another 75 credit hours. They finish their final 45 credit hours through ASU — at ASU prices.
The proposal could finally provide a four-year degree program in the White Mountains, built on Northland Pioneer’s foundation. A proposal to build a four-year campus in Show Low foundered a decade ago, without enough full-time students to support the cost of a new campus. The current proposal could make it possible to phase in local university degrees, earned entirely on the Northland campus. Northland has 6,700 students, compared to 6,423 at EAC and 2,000 at Dine College in Window Rock. Only 19% of Northland’s students carry a full-time load.
The proposal approved on a strong bipartisan basis would enable any community college district in the state to develop four-year degrees, providing they can find enough students. The Pima and Maricopa county community college districts would have to also avoid duplicating programs taught at the universities in the same town and negotiate approval of the programs with the universities.
Studies suggest that actually earning a community college or university degree can pay lifetime dividends. The US Census Bureau reports that over the course of their career people with bachelor’s degrees earn $2 million, people with community college degrees earn $1.5 million and people with high school diplomas earn $1.2 million. That works out to an average salary of $99,000 for those with a graduate degree, $45,000 for those with a Bachelor’s degree, $26,000 for those with a high school diploma and $19,000 for those who don’t finish high school. People with a college degree are also more likely to work full-time and less likely to suffer periods of unemployment (https://www.educationcorner.com/value-of-a-college-degree.html)
On the other hand, only three in five students to start at a university actually earn a degree — with an even higher dropout rate at community colleges. The cost of a college education since the 1980s has risen eight times as fast as the average salary — a 500% increase, according to the National Center for Education statistics.
The cost spiral has priced many students out of the college market and burdened many others with huge debt.
President Biden’s proposal to make community college tuition free seeks to address that problem — although 17 states already offer free community college tuition. The proposal’s tucked into the Administrations $1.8-trillion American Families plan. The proposal would free up money in the existing Pell Grant program to cover living expenses. The plan earmarks a total of $300 million for higher education. That includes $109 billion to make community colleges tuition free, potentially benefitting 5.5 million students. The proposal would also add $85 billion annually to the Pell Grant program, raising the cap on the grants now set at $6,495 per year by $1,400.
Community colleges lost about 10% of their enrollment in the pandemic, with many rural and low-income urban colleges suffering losses of closer to 20%.
Opening four-year degrees to community colleges could also cause a change in strategy for backers of bringing a university campus to Payson.
For a decade, the MHA Foundation and the Rim Country Educational Alliance have led the quest to bring to town an ASU branch campus or other four-year university. Backers have been unable to find a single university backer. However, the MHA foundation has helped GCC expand its nursing program – which can now grant a four year degree. The expansion of options for community colleges could create new opportunities for development of both GCC and the 254-acres the Rim Country Educational Alliance purchased for a university across the highway from the community college.
