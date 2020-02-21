CEDAR HILLS — The community east of Snowflake, known as Cedar Hills, a voting district, is banding together to find answers to the sudden death of community member, Leslie Hildebrand, a 78 year-old woman that was found deceased on Feb. 10. The group is calling itself “Justice for Leslie.” The group consists of residents in Navajo and Apache counties. There have been more than a few deaths that sheriffs called foul play, but investigations rarely lead to a suspect, giving the community the idea that the cases are “swept under the rug” as one resident called it.
A private group on Facebook, called “Justice for Leslie” is just the beginning. The group is starting a Gofundme account to have the funds available to hire a private investigator, if Apache County Sheriffs Office falls short of doing a full investigation and doesn’t follow up on leads that community members have given them.
Mona Montgomery-Dipley, founder of “Justice for Leslie,” stated “With all the support from the community and information that the group has acquired, it is likely that Leslie was a victim of foul play. She didn’t just drive to a clump of trees and cram herself on the passenger floorboard and die. For ACSO to say there was no indication of foul play, when they found her, that alone makes me question their skills as investigators to a crime.”
