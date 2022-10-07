Cougar Pride Robotics

The Cougar Pride Robotics team displays its $5,000 donation check from the Deuces Wild Rodeo Committee for their community service on Sept. 7.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

A small group of Show Low High and Middle School students have their eyes set on the distant future, tackling problems that may help lead the U.S. into the next generation of technological advancements.

On Sept. 7, a reporter was invited to the Boot Barn in Show Low to witness the students receive a $5,000 check from the Deuces Wild Rodeo Committee. The check was given to thank the group for assisting in the cleanup after this year’s rodeo.

