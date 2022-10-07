A small group of Show Low High and Middle School students have their eyes set on the distant future, tackling problems that may help lead the U.S. into the next generation of technological advancements.
On Sept. 7, a reporter was invited to the Boot Barn in Show Low to witness the students receive a $5,000 check from the Deuces Wild Rodeo Committee. The check was given to thank the group for assisting in the cleanup after this year’s rodeo.
Cory Gillespie is the robotics coach at Show Low High School. He was grateful for the check and proud of the students in his robotics program. “That’s what these kids do. They’re active in the community and are always looking for ways to help someone,” Gillespie said.
They call themselves Cougar Pride Robotics (CPR), a group composed of some of the brightest, most forward-thinking youths the Mountain has to offer. “This is more than just building robots. We basically run a business here, and the next generation of human and technological advancements is our bottom line,” Gillespie said.
Stefan Wehnau, a community mentor, has a daughter and son in the program. Because the program requires an A or B grade average, he encourages them to participate in CPR activities and classes. “This program gives these kids a lead step in preparing them to find opportunities that will offer them great, high paying jobs, not just in Show Low but in the White Mountains as a whole,” Wehnau said.
There aren’t many robotics programs like CPR in the White Mountains, so the group often finds it difficult to make the public understand, or even care, about what it’s doing. This has created an environment that encourages the students to make their own way and fund their own path forward with only their hands and their brains to guide them.
Even without the promise of any monetary reward, CPR members jumped at the opportunity to assist the Deuces Wild committee. Gillespie said, “These kids will not hesitate if there’s an opportunity to help someone. And when no one will help us we help ourselves.”
The building where CPR operates was abandoned until a few years ago. It had become a dumping ground for items that the school didn’t have much use for but didn’t want to discard.
Gillespie mentioned that CPR’s first two years in the building were spent doing trash removal. After that was done, the students got busy fixing the electrical in the building. While speaking to a White Mountain Independent reporter, he gestured to a new electrical box that had been wired into a wall. “The kids installed that themselves. They redid all the conduit in the building so we could have lights and a power source for the computers,” Gillespie said.
Aaron Cosgray, a fellow coach, takes great pride in his students. He said, “Critical thinking is something that our country is sorely missing. We don’t know how to work and collaborate with the people around us in a way that fixes an issue. These kids are learning all of that, and they’ll take those skills into their careers and will be able to steer our country in a better direction.”
From the parents’ perspective, Wehnau completely agrees. “Our community is looking at the closure of two major power plants in our area sometime over the next 10 to 15 years. With that goes a lot of well-paying jobs. CPR students aren’t just setting themselves up for success; they’re going to take the rest of the world along with them,” Wehnau said.
While his students may be excited to get started on fixing climate change and world hunger, Gillespie encourages his students to keep an eye on their community. “You can’t help everyone until you learn to help just a few,” Gillespie said. “We want more students that want to make a bigger impact in their community. We want to keep building this into something that will service every generation, both here in Show Low and the world beyond.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.