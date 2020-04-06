NAVAJO & APACHE COUNTIES — On both the Navajo Nation Reservation and in other areas across Navajo County, the COVID-19 virus continues to spread.
A total of 195 cases are now reported in the county.
Outside of the Navajo Nation, county officials are reporting a total of 42 cases, with five new cases reported over the weekend.
Three deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Navajo County outside of the reservation.
The outbreak is less substantial in Apache County. Apache County is reporting 23 cases, all of which are now occurring on portions of the Navajo Nation Reservation located within the county. There have been no off-reservation cases recorded in the county — yet.
This does not make Apache County Director of Public Health Preston Raban feel more relaxed. He is very concerned that people are not taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously enough.
“What we are focusing on is getting our public to treat it as if it is here,” he said. “It’s important that we act as if it’s already here … people don’t take it seriously,” he said. “The ‘it’s here’ mentality will make us more conscientious,” he explained, which better protects everyone, particularly vulnerable populations, he said.
The White Mountain Apache Tribe is also dealing with some cases — three so far. On April 4, the tribe issued a press release announcing two new cases. The two new cases were occurring in those “having prior contact with the first positive individual,” the release stated.
The two individuals who have tested positive have been given strict instructions to stay home.
Across Arizona, COVID-19 is now reported in every county of the state, with 2,269 cases statewide and a total of 64 deaths. A total of 984 new cases were reported statewide during the final week of March, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
