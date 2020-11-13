Could have been worse. Way worse.
On the other hand — it’s getting worse. Way worse.
That’s schizophrenic analysis applies neatly to the tourism numbers for Apache and Navajo Counties.
So far Navajo and Apache Counties have done surprisingly well in recovering from the near-economic collapse in tourism when the pandemic hit in the spring.
On the other hand, the reports also offer red flag storm warnings, as the virus surges throughout the state — especially in Navajo and Apache counties.
In the past week, Navajo County has reported a daily average of 40 cases per 100,000, with the virus again considered widespread. Apache County has reported 37 average daily cases per 100,000.
Tourism officials fear the resurgence in cases may once again slow travel, this time without any prospect for federal stimulus money to cushion the blow on the tourism industry – which has already laid off more than half of its workforce.
The October tourism report shows the industry has taken a bad hit, but strangely enough Apache and Navajo Counties did surprising well, right through the lockdowns, the plunge in travel and some of the highest infection rates in the state.
Statewide, spending by travelers plunged 60% from January to September compared to the same period last year, according to the latest tally by the state department of tourism. That resulted in a $10 billion drop in spending and the loss of 106,000 jobs in the tourism industry. Hotel occupancy dropped 20% — with the average hotel only half full so far this year.
Overall, the $1 billion decline in tourism spending related to the pandemic this year cost the state $44 million in tax revenue – a 58% decline from last year.
Against the backdrop of that economic disaster — Apache and Navajo Counties fared pretty well.
For instance, while the statewide vacancy rate in hotels statewide went down 20% — Navajo County declined just 3.6%. Apache County took more of a hit, but the 15.4% drop still beat the statewide average.
On the other hand, we could have done better yet. Gila County somehow reported a 23% INCREASE, along with several other rural counties not quite so far away from the population centers in Phoenix and Tucson as Navajo and Apache.
That actually makes sense, said Joshua Coddington, communications director for the department of tourism.
Gila, Apache and Navajo counties all rely mostly on in-state travel, while Coconino, Maricopa and others rely more heavily on international travel. Moreover, Gila, Navajo and Apache counties all offer bountiful outdoor recreational activities. So people in Maricopa County cancelled many long-range vacation plans but still indulged in summer get-aways built around outdoor activities, he speculated.
“We don’t have the data to say for sure, but we think it’s due to increased interest in outdoor spaces and outdoor recreation during COVID,” said Coddington. “
He noted that most of the visitors to Gila, Apache and Navajo County come from Maricopa County. “The proximity to the Phoenix metro area made for an easy getaway. The heat has struck around so long people were likely looking to escape the heat in September.”
The trend held for many rural counties with mostly hiking, camping, hunting and other outdoor activities to offer. Lodging occupancy climbed 15% in La Paz, 9% in Pinal, 7% in Cochise and 6% in Mohave. However, occupancy plunged 35% in Graham, 30% in Coconino and 26% in Maricopa counties.
That theory suggests Gila County did better than Navajo County mostly because it’s closer to Phoenix – which also could explain why Navajo County did better than Apache County. Moreover, a large share of the tourism in Apache County is driven by people visiting the Navajo Reservation – which was locked down for months at a time.
Coddington noted that last year between March and October Arizona residents accounted for 86% of trips to Gila County. That increased to 95% this year.
The figures underscore some of the challenges Navajo County economic development officials face in their long-term efforts to boost the region’s tourism economy – with many of the visitors from Phoenix preferring a short drive to a long one. However, it also suggests that the region’s marketing efforts can focus on the accessible Phoenix metro market and create more stability in the sector.
State tourism officials concluded the figures demonstrate the importance of making travelers feel safe as COVID-19 numbers once again rise.
“This confirms that building visitor confidence through guidance, visible masking and sanitization protocols and controlling the spread of the virus is critical to recovery for Arizona’s tourism industry,” said Tourism Director Debbie Johnson. “People really want to take vacations and we’re making sure they know that Arizona offers great options for every traveler’s comfort level.”
