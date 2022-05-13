NAVAJO, APACHE COUNTIES — The Independent has been following a number of criminal cases and provides an update on three of them. Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
The Apache County Attorney’s Office has prevailed in the dispute over whether the Apache County Superior Court has jurisdiction to hear the case against Todd Jostes 56, who is on release from jail pending the outcome of two charges alleging fraudulent schemes and theft, Class 2 and 3 felonies, respectively.
Jostes’ long history of civil lawsuits and business disputes about his contracting activities have been the subject of media reports for quite a while, but this felony case is a first for the unlicensed contractor.
On March 18, defense counsel filed a motion to dismiss the case, urging that state’s version of the facts complained of did not occur in Apache County and therefore, the Apache County Superior Court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case. At issue in the mind of the defense was that the alleged acts of Jostes did not happen in the county, that Jostes did not make the deal or meetings in the county regarding a parcel if land, which is in Apache County.
For example, the land owner who responded to Jostes’ Craigslist ad, identified in court records as “Mr. Johnson” met in person in Show Low (in Navajo County) and signed a contract bearing the name of “Jostes Construction,” which called for work at a total price of $15,000, $5,000 of which was paid upfront. Work was supposed to start on Aug. 25 but on Aug. 30, Jostes asked for $2,500 more to purchase materials; Johnson mailed a check. Thereafter, Jostes kept in contact with Johnson by phone and texts advising him “of the progress on his Concho property,” but in reality, the only work performed was the setting of eight wooden stakes, stated the prosecutor in her response.
By contrast, the state argued that the court has jurisdiction because the land is in Apache County and that fact confers jurisdiction. The court agreed and characterized Jostes’ position as “unpersuasive and inconsistent” with Arizona law and his “improper interpretation” of the law causes the motion to “fail.”
Jostes’ next court date is a preliminary hearing to determine whether the state has probable cause to file the charges. That hearing is set for Monday, May 16.
The Show Low Lake beating case
A Navajo County grand jury indicted three persons on March 8 for the alleged luring and assaulting a former Blue Ridge High School student on Aug. 8 at Show Low Lake.
Defendants are Easton Denton, Cael Stewart and Emily Fogle who are charged with one count each of kidnapping, a Class 2 felony, aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, conspiracy to commit those crimes, a Class 2 felony, and one misdemeanor count each of threatening and intimidating. Lisa Fogle, Emily’s mother was charged with one Class 5 felony of hindering prosecution. She has since hired attorney David Bednar as counsel. The defendants and their families have since relocated to other states.
The cases are relatively new, but already there has been some newsworthy activity. Denton’s lawyer has asked the court to send his case to juvenile court urging that Denton was 16 years old at the time of the allegations. A hearing was scheduled on that issue for Monday this week, but the result is not yet listed on the court’s electronic docket.
Meantime, the Navajo County Attorney’s Office filed a motion regarding the defenses’ anticipated attempt (there hasn’t been one yet) to admit certain so-called “prior bad acts” evidence against the alleged victim, Joey Jaurique. Bruce Griffen, attorney for Emily Fogle filed a response observing that no defendant has given notice that they intend to do that, so the motion is not “ripe,” as it is said in the profession, for a ruling. Two other defendants joined in Griffen’s motion. It might be noted that a justice of the peace issued an injunction against Jaurique in favor of Easton Denton the very day after the alleged assault.
Finally, the state has given notice of its intent to urge that there are aggravating factors in the case that apply to Denton, Stewart and Emily Fogle. Aggravating factors are circumstances present in a case which a statute and court rules says can increase a criminal’s sentence if he or she is found or pleads guilty to an offense.
In this case the prosecutor urges that there was a presence of an accomplice, the victim suffered physical, emotional or financial harm and the three defendants laid in wait. Further, that Arizona case law establishes other factors that a jury can find to be aggravating; such as that surgery was required after the alleged assault, the way the alleged assault happened caused the victim “severe or extreme pain,” it allegedly involved a betrayal of trust, the defendants allegedly didn’t call for help for the victim and that there needs to be a deterrent of future conduct.
The defendants have not yet responded to those allegations.
Shawn Chock, accused bike race killer
Shawn Michael Chock, 35 of White Mountain Lakes, who faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with allegedly ramming his Ford 150 pickup truck into a crowd of cyclists on June 19 in Show Low, had allegedly “huffed” or inhaled a chemical used to clean computers while driving the vehicle, say prosecutors. Chock was also indicted by a grand jury for one Class 2 Felony, aggravated assault against a peace officer, eight Class 3 felonies against other persons, presumably the other severely injured cyclists, a Class 2 Felony of leaving the scene of a collision involving death or serious injury, and a Class 5 felony of unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle. The man who died was Jeremy Barrett, 58 years old.
The Independent has received a number of inquiries about the status of the case because nothing recently has appeared in print about it. That is because nothing of note has happened in case. It is presumed that the defense team is conducting its own investigation of the incident and analyzing the states results of the state’s investigation, which is typical and time consuming. Chock’s next court date listed on the court’s electronic docket is Oct. 4.
