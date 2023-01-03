The White Mountain Independent has been following a number of high-interest criminal cases in the Superior Courts in Navajo and Apache counties and provides an update on three of them.
Kasey DeLucia
Kasey Lawrence DeLucia, 34, of New Mexico awaits trial from the Apache County Jail on a second-degree murder charge, extreme DUI and aggressive driving arising from a wreck on Oct. 1 on the I-10 near the Petrified Forest that claimed the life of Virginia McFann, 57, of Victorville, California. She was reportedly the driver of a pilot car that was guiding an oversized load. She died at the scene as a result of the crash and it has been learned that there were other victims as well. DeLucia was held on a $500,000 bond but that may have gone up because he has been charged with many more felonies relating to the crash.
According to a check of court files, besides the homicide, DUI and aggressive driving charges, filed in October, DeLucia was charged last month for a myriad of other serious felonies. In a complaint filed Nov. 9, the Apache County Attorney’s Office charged DeLucia with nine new counts of aggravated assault alleging the use of a deadly weapon, a Dodge truck, and/or causing serious physical injuries, all Class 3 felonies. Also charged are 11 new counts of endangerment, Class 6 felonies. Some of the alleged victims are identified by initials only that suggests that they are or were minors at the time.
Because minor victims are involved, the Rules of Court will not allow any documents filed with the court to be viewed digitally, thus necessitating a look at hard copies of documents at the court house, a method not entirely efficient. A public records request is pending with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to get the details about the new charges. It’s likely that other drivers or passengers were involved, either that, or the pilot car was a bus of some sort.
In light of the new charges, DeLucia faces a term in prison which could amount to a life sentence.
Joshua James
A 38-year-old Concho man was charged with nine felonies that include incest and one misdemeanor in Apache County Superior Court after his arrest on June 21. James was also charged with two counts of child abuse, Class 2 felonies, three counts of aggravated assault and endangerment, all Class 6 felonies, and a misdemeanor threatening charge and alleged domestic violence offenses.
A review of the court file reveals that the first four counts concern his adult daughter. The other counts allege crimes against three children with whom James lived. They are not sex crimes and James’ alleged motive for the charges involving the children was because they witnessed the sexual abuse and “confronted” James about it, stated Deputy County Attorney Celeste Robertson in a court filing. She wrote that James “... retaliated through threatened and actual physical abuse against the other children to ensure their silence.”
The case is noteworthy because then-defense counsel Ronald Wood asked for the removal of the judge assigned to the case, Presiding Judge Michael Latham. The defense opined that it was not getting a fair shake in the case. The Rules of Court allow for such a move, and as per the rule, the motion was considered by a different judge, in this case Judge Pro Tem Judge Robert J. Higgins. In his decision filed Dec. 4, Higgins stated that he had reviewed the entire file and listened to “every taped recording of the proceedings.” He found that there was “a brief dispute between defense counsel and Judge Latham about release conditions and how to proceed,” but Higgins found “no bias or prejudice against this defendant,” and the record “does not show Judge Latham acting in a biased or prejudicial manner,” Higgins wrote.
Defense counsel subsequently moved to withdraw as James’ lawyer, a request which was granted. Latham is still on the case as the judge, and Attorney Bryce Hamblin of Eagar has taken over James’ representation.
Justin Meheran
In Navajo County, the 27-year-old Meheran, of Show Low, was arrested after an apparent rampage at a residence where it is alleged that he damaged two TVs, a table, chairs, a bicycle, entertainment center surround sound equipment, a radio/CD player, bashed a hole in drywall in the home, and police discovered that the breaker box switches all were turned off. Some of the destroyed property, the value of which police say exceeds $1,700, was found outside the home. Prior to his arrest, Meheren had threatened to commit suicide by driving a Cadillac into oncoming traffic, but Show Low Police secured him and the car before that could happen.
He behaved wildly during his contact with police. Reports say that he banged his head on the cage, door and back window of the police car. Police said that he also purposely banged his head on a metal desk while at the hospital. In the car, Meheran tried to remove the “hobble” restraint, said police, and began licking the light in an attempt to electrocute himself.
He was charged with three felonies including criminal damage and resisting arrest, but on Dec. 6, The Navajo County Attorney’s Office asked the court to dismiss the case, which the court did on Dec. 12. The reason given by the state was that the dismissal would be in the “interest of justice.” The dismissal was “without prejudice,” meaning that the charges could be refiled any time with the statue of limitations, which for most felonies is seven years.
A prosecutor is a licensed attorney and typically skilled in the practice of criminal law, and in a court room. But a prosecutor has a higher duty than just winning cases. A comment to an ethical rule states that a prosecutor is also a “minister of justice,” meaning that he or she has discretion to pursue a case or not. It is possible that the county attorney contacted the victim of the property crime, consulted with the victimized police officers, and won their non objection to dumping the case. After all, property can be replaced, and if Meheran is seriously mentally ill, it will take time and, most importantly, money to have him evaluated for competency and if needed, restored to competency which is usually achieved by in-patient treatment, for which taxpayers foot the bill.
Also, law enforcement and prosecutors nationwide are looking at different solutions to crimes committed by the mentally ill, and that trend may have played a part in the decision to dismiss the case.
Anyone accused of a crime is presumed by law to be innocent.
