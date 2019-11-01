PHOENIX — As rock removal work advances along US 60 for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project, drivers should plan for several weeks of delays from lane restrictions and scheduled full closures.
Those using US 60 between Superior and Miami should expect delays started Thursday, Oct. 31, as crews use heavy equipment to remove rock along the highway and build an access road into Pinto Creek Canyon.
Lane restrictions are scheduled Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 6 a.m. to noon. During those times, flaggers will direct traffic and drivers should plan extra travel time.
Full closures are planned Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Thursday, Nov. 7, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. The closures will allow crews to blast rock so the highway can be shifted about 30 feet to the north and connect with the new bridge. Traffic will not be allowed to queue at the closure points.
During full closures, drivers can detour on state routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman. The detour adds at least 45 minutes to a trip between Miami and Superior.
The lane restrictions and closures are expected for several weeks. ADOT will maintain a consistent schedule for restrictions and full closures so drivers can better schedule travel between the Globe and Phoenix areas.
The existing bridge will remain open throughout the two-year, $22.7 million project, which is creating a nearly 700-footspan. Later in the project, overnight closures will be required to place bridge girders and pour the concrete deck on the new structure. A roughly five-day closure is expected toward the end of the project to realign the highway with the new bridge.
Drivers should proceed with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
For more information, visit azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.
