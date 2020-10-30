It snowed in the White Mountains.
It’s rained in Payson.
Fall leaves are piled on the ground.
But brace yourself: The fire season’s back.
The Apache and Navajo county boards of supervisors have declared a fire emergency and imposed Stage 1 fire restrictions — with most of the cities in the region following suit.
The condition of the fuels resembles mid June rather than mid-autumn, say fire officials, setting records for this time of year across northern Arizona.
Every National Forest in the state has also reimposed stage one fire restrictions, with the weather forecast calling for a return of unseasonably warm, dry conditions after a cold, winter-like storm dropped rain and snow over much of the region.
The restrictions bar campfires and a host of activities, including operating certain tools, target shooting, fire crackers and smoking in most areas. The restrictions are just one step short of closing the forests to visitors.
Worse yet, the U.S. Weather Service keeps issuing more and more daunting forecasts for a dry, warm winter, capping the hottest year in documented state history and spread of severe drought throughout the region.
The lack of a monsoon, months of high temperatures and the diversion of most of the wildlands firefighting resources in the country to California, Oregon, Colorado and Washington prompted the declaration, said Navajo County Emergency Management Director Catrina Jenkins.
“There are no resources available. Additionally, manpower is reduced as they are deployed to other fires throughout the country,” Jenkins told the board of supervisors this week. “The current state of our land is extremely dry, as if we are in mid to late June with relative humidity values in the single digits during the days and little to no recovery at night. If sparks were to ignite a fire, the likelihood of our resources being able to catch it are slim to none.”
Coconino National Forest deputy fire staff officer Jeremy Human said, “we want to emphasize that northern Arizona is not out of fire season and there is a potential for large, severe wildfires, as we witnessed with the recent Horse Fire on the Prescott National Forest.”
Fuel
Climate scientists have warned that the region’s fire season will likely continue to lengthen as average global temperatures rise.
Arizona State University ecosystems ecologist Jeffrey Klopatek warns that this year’s failed monsoon and extended fire season could become the new normal in coming decades.
Arizona State University fire ecologist Stephen Payne notes that part of the problem stems from continuing to build homes in the forested fire zone that aren’t adapted to the inevitability of wildfires. Forested communities must be armored against the embers from a nearby wildfire with a Firewise brush clearing code and a Wildlands Urban Interface (WUI) building code. Some 9,000 homes have burned in California already this year. Mostly, they didn’t fall to a wall of flames from the forest by the flames of a neighboring house, set on fire by a rain of embers.
Truth be told — Arizona so far has gotten off lucky compared to California, Colorado, Washington and Oregon — all having one of the worst fire years in recorded history. Still, fires continue to sputter and burn throughout Arizona, including the now 35,000-acre Cow Canyon Fire in the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest near State Highway 191. The fire’s only 23% contained and the slimmed down fire crews have little choice but to let it burn in steep, rugged terrain.
Other active fires in the region include the 1,300-acre Lofer Fire along Bonita Creek in the White Mountains, 9,000-acre Medicine Fire, the 20,000-acre Rockhouse Fire on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, the 3,200-acre Habanero Fire near Superior, the 9,000-acre Horse Fire near Prescott, and the 15,000-acre Sears fire near the Verde River.
None of those fires are currently considered dangerous or threatening structures, but succession of dry, windy storms could kick them back into life.
The US Drought Monitor shows almost all of Arizona in “extreme drought,” with a pocket of “exceptional drought” in southern Gila County, extending into Maricopa, Pinal and Pima counties.
The U.S. Seasonal Drought Prediction Center now says the drought will persist through January in the entire Southwest, including all of Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Nevada and most of California. Arizona remains the epicenter of the drought, with scant snow or rainfall and temperatures well above normal.
Blame La Nina, compounded by the mounting effects of climate change.
The cooling of surface waters in the eastern Pacific affects the meanderings of the high-altitude jet stream, which steers the winter storms that hit Arizona. Cool surface temperatures generally result in a dry Arizona winter. On the other hand, warm sea surface temperatures in the Pacific — El Nino — generally produce a wet winter here.
The Weather Service says the sea surface is now about 2 degrees F cooler than normal, down to some 600 feet below the surface. The warm surface water affects currents and evaporation, which has an impact on weather patterns across the planet.
As a result, the current La Nina — and our drought — has an 85% chance of continuing through January and a 60% chance of continuing through April.
In the short term, the forecast calls for Payson temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend and onto next week and Show Low temperatures in the mid 60s. The rain that hit Payson and the snow that hit Show Low early this week whetted our appetites for winter, but the 10-day forecast holds no hint of more rain or snow.
Meanwhile, Colorado, California and other western states continue to set new records for wildfires. Early this week 100,000 people fled wildfires in Orange County as red flag warnings flared across the entire state. A million residents were without power as bankrupt Pacific Gas and Electric shut down the power grid to reduce the chance power lines through the forest would blow down and start another fire.
Snow this week gave Colorado firefighters a break as they continued to battle one of the worst fire seasons on record.
