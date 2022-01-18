A record-breaking monsoon and a wet December pulled much of the west out of extreme drought — but don’t get your hopes up.
The odds favor a warm dry January, February and March, according to the US Weather Service, which issued its latest drought report this week.
Still, the high country’s in much better shape now than at the same time last year — although the Colorado River watershed’s still way too dry.
A year ago at this time, 45% of the western states sweltered in “exceptional” drought.
Now, “exceptional” drought’s been banished — and only 25% of the west remains in “extreme drought,” according to the latest word from the National Integrated Drought Information System.
Arizona’s doing better than almost any other western state — with extreme drought lingering in only the northern reaches of Apache, Navajo and Coconino counties, mostly on the long-suffering Navajo Reservation. The southernmost reaches of Apache and Navajo counties are now merely “abnormally dry,” moving into moderate, severe and finally extreme drought as you move north from the White Mountains.
Most of the state now qualifies as merely abnormally dry — including all of Gila County.
Colorado’s still in crisis, with much of the state still in extreme drought and the latest snowfall on record in the Eastern Rocky Mountains. This largely accounts for the catastrophic wildfires in December on the outskirts of Denver — as well as continued low flows on the Colorado River.
Alas, the outlook’s still pretty grim for the rest of the winter.
Of course, that’s what they said before the rain and snow of December added to the blessings of a monsoon season that set records across the state.
Forecasters say that the steady increase in average global temperatures has upended normal patterns — even with La Nina sea-surface cooling now established in the Eastern Pacific.
The January to March forecast gives Arizona a roughly 40% chance of above normal temperatures. The state also has a roughly 50% chance of below-normal rainfall in the same period.
Arizona’s currently in the best shape in the southwest when it comes to drought. Almost all of Nevada, Colorado, Utah and New Mexico remain in drought conditions — plus most of southern California, Northern Texas, and Wyoming.
The summer monsoon played a big role in breaking the back of extreme drought in Arizona.
Many locations broke records going back more than 100 years — especially in the southern portion of the state.
Payson reported 14.74 inches between June 15 and Sept. 20 — about 208% above normal. This ranked as the wettest monsoon on record.
Show Low Airport reported 12.5 inches, about 178% of normal — also the wettest monsoon on record.
The wet December also helped, close on the heels of a hot, dry November.
Between Dec. 4 and Jan. 4, most of the west went from a snowpack that was roughly one third of normal to snow accumulations that were mostly about 150% of normal. Much of Colorado missed out on the heavy snowfall — especially the front range of the Rocky Mountains, which suffered disastrous wildfires.
The fickle snow pack in the Rockies also have led to grim predictions for water levels in the Colorado River reservoirs, leading to predictions of continued and deepening water rationing for the Arizona regions dependent on the Central Arizona Project.
The plentiful snowfall in the White Mountains in December left Arizona in much better shape than the Rocky Mountains — although not as good as the Sierra Nevadas, which got buried in snow.
As of Wednesday, the Salt River was flowing at 163% of normal and Tonto Creek at 258% of normal, according to SRP’s daily water report. The Verde River was booming along at 190% of normal.
As a result, Roosevelt Lake — the reservoir that sustains the Valley — is at 71% full.
The C.C. Craigin Reservoir — on which Payson depends — has now risen to 41% of its capacity.
Still, the return to warm dry conditions could lead to a dangerous fire season. The wet December could provide just enough moisture to fuel the growth of brush and grass in the spring. That could provide fuel for fires if the spring proves too hot and dry. So if February and March prove hot and dry, the region could once again face an extended, dangerous fire season.
Nationally in 2021, both heat and cold records toppled all across the country, with the climate turning increasingly volatile and unpredictable, according to the Global Historical Climatology Network.
Generally, 2021 set heat records across the far west — especially in Colorado, Washington and Oregon. At the same time, the year brought record cold spells in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska — the broad midsection of the country.
All-time heat records were set at 8.3% of all weather stations across the nation – the most since 1948, when the US government first started digitally gathering and recording temperature records.
On average in recent decades, global temperatures have risen by about two-tenths of a degree per decade, destabilizing weather patterns and resulting in both record heat and record cold.
The heat wave in the west shattered even more records than less intense warm periods in 2002 and 2012. Many of the records set last year broke the old record by double digits.
