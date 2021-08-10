Health officials say concerns about the Delta variant have driven a modest increase in the number of people seeking COVID-19 vaccination shots.
The Delta variant spreads twice as easily as the original strain, which is driving a surge in cases nationally — especially in poorly vaccinated areas like Arizona. It might cause more serious illness and may infect children more readily, according to preliminary research.
Nationally, the federal Centers for Disease control says Delta accounts for 82% of new cases, however the state doesn’t provide localized data to county health departments.
The US has seen a 142% increase in cases in the past two weeks, while Arizona has reported a 65% increase. The US increase is concentrated in states with low vaccination rates.
Public health officials note that Delta may play a role in the increase in “breakthrough infections” for someone who’s already vaccinated — which now account for anywhere from 5% to 20% of cases statewide.
However, the vaccine provides strong protection from serious illness even in those breakthrough cases. Some 95% of the hospitalizations and 99% of the deaths in the most recent national surge have been among the unvaccinated.
“The newest study out of Massachusetts has preliminary indications vaccinated people can spread the virus. Does this change things? We kind of need more information, but it will be tough to have herd immunity if vaccinated individuals can spread the disease as well,” said one county health official.
The CDC reported a cluster of 965 cases in the tourist town of Provincetown, where 95% of the year-round residents are vaccinated — but which got 60,000 visitors on the July 4 weekend. Only 238 of the reported cases were among the residents, although three-quarters of those were fully vaccinated. Few of the breakthrough cases caused serious illness — including seven hospitalizations and no deaths. The case prompted the CDC to suggest people wear masks in doors in areas with a high rate of spread — which includes Gila County and most of Arizona.
Health officials say the latest findings underscore the need to get as many people vaccinated as possible to minimize serious illness and slow the spread of a strain that the CDC says is just as contagious as chicken pox.
In Arizona, while cases have risen 142%, hospitalizations have increased just 48% and deaths have actually declined 1% in the past two weeks – which likely reflects the impact of the vaccine in preventing serious illness.
Navajo County in the past two weeks has reported a 35% increase in new cases but a 23% decline in hospitalizations. About 50% of residents are fully vaccinated — but only about a third of people living off reservation in the southern portions of the county.
Apache County has reported a 62% increase in cases, with a 17% decline in hospitalizations. About 60% of county residents are fully vaccinated — with much higher rates on the reservation than in south county.
Pinal County, where just 31% are fully vaccinated, has reported a 107% increase in new cases — the highest rate of increase in the state. In Maricopa County, 42% are fully vaccinated and cases have risen 71% in the past two weeks as a daily average.
Most county health officials are still going by the latest CDC guidelines, recommending mask-wearing indoors in public – due to the high rate of local spread. The county has also embraced the CDC recommendations for schools, which includes mask-wearing indoors for all students and teachers and a 10-day quarantine for unvaccinated students and staff exposed to a confirmed case.
The Arizona legislature banned mask mandates in schools and Gov. Doug Ducey has said that the new law would also prevent schools from quarantining unvaccinated students and staff if they don’t also quarantine the vaccinated. Last semester, the state left those decisions up to the school boards.
In Navajo County, about 15% of those younger than 20 are vaccinated. In Apache County, about 21% of those younger than 20 have had their shots. This means that with in-person classes underway, most students on campus have not had their shots.
Health officials must battle waves of misinformation about the vaccines, which remain extremely effective and very safe. Many people suffer flu-like symptoms for a day or two but longer-term side effects are extremely rare — and dwarfed by both the short and long-term effects of the virus.
“Misinformation on the vaccine is running rampant through social media, we are trying to educate the community as much as possible,” said Josh Beck, with the Gila County health department. “The vaccine is safe and effective, especially in preventing severe illness. We are also hearing people say, ‘I am young and healthy, I will be fine if I contract COVID.’ It is important to get the word out that even if you are young and healthy, every individual who receives a COVID vaccine brings us closer to ending this pandemic. Also, not receiving a vaccine puts you at a much higher risk of severe illness and long-lasting symptoms. There is no way to predict whether you will have a mild or severe illness if you contract the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.