ST. JOHNS — Details have emerged about the charges, including homicide, against Kasey Michael Lawrence DeLucia, who awaits trial from the Apache County jail where he is held on a $500,000 bond.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to an inquiry from the White Mountain Independent about the crash, and according to DPS, on Oct. 1, a vehicle driven by DeLucia, traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Interstate 40 near the Petrified Forest, rear-ended a pilot car which was guiding an oversized load.
Virginia McFann, 57, of Victorville, California, reportedly the driver of the pilot car, died at the scene as a result of the crash.
De Lucia, 34, has since been charged with second-degree murder by extreme indifference, a Class 1 felony that carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.
Court records list a charge of extreme DUI and aggressive driving as well. DeLucia lists his occupation as a first responder for Intel in New Mexico, a position he has had for four years. His hometown according to handwriting, appears to be Peralta, New Mexico.
A word about extreme indifference murder is in order because it is the subject of a motion recently filed by the defense. It’s a type of second-degree murder and occurs when “Under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life, the person recklessly engages in conduct that recklessly caused the death of another person,” states the statute.
This is not to be confused with manslaughter, a less serious Class 2 felony that merely requires proof that a person recklessly causes the death of another person. Defense counsel wants to make sure the state focuses its case not mere recklessness (defined as a conscious disregard of a substantial and unjustifiable risk) but that DeLucia manifested “extreme indifference to human life,” which requires proof of a “grave risk of death to another,” urges the motion.
During a Nov. 2 hearing on whether DeLucia should be released pending trial, the court heard some the state’s evidence. In a written order denying DeLucia’s release dated Nov. 15, Apache County Superior Court Presiding Judge Michael Latham noted that evidence presented at the hearing included DeLucia driving a large pickup truck over 100 miles per hour along Interstate 40, that after the crash, he had alcohol on his breath, he displayed six out of six indicators during an eye test called horizontal gaze nystagmus, or HGN, that can be indicative of impairment, bottles of Jack Daniel’s whiskey “scattered throughout his vehicle” and the result of a test of a blood sample that showed an alcohol level of .208, over twice the legal limit of .08.
Latham further found that DeLucia’s family had reported him missing and his absence may have related to a child custody case pending at the time. The judge ordered DeLucia’s bond to remain sufficiently high to protect the public, reasoning that “If a child custody case was sufficiently upsetting to defendant to lead him to drive a large pickup truck erratically at 100 mph, while impaired due to alcohol consumption,” a similar disregard for the lives of others is possible if he were released.
If that wasn’t bad enough news for DeLucia, on Nov. 9, the Apache County Attorney’s Office filed yet more charges against him. The new set consists of nine counts of aggravated assault, Class 3 felonies and 12 counts of endangerment, Class 6 felonies. The details of the new charges are not yet known, but the file has been semi-sealed because a minor victim(s) is involved. Under Supreme Court Rules, access to case documents in certain cases, like those involving sex crimes and/or minor victims, are not digitally available through pay sites that offer that service; rather, an in-person review of the court file itself is required and the Independent plans to do that.
DeLucia is presumed by law to be innocent. His next court date is Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.