ST. JOHNS — Details have emerged about the charges, including homicide, against Kasey Michael Lawrence DeLucia, who awaits trial from the Apache County jail where he is held on a $500,000 bond.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to an inquiry from the White Mountain Independent about the crash, and according to DPS, on Oct. 1, a vehicle driven by DeLucia, traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Interstate 40 near the Petrified Forest, rear-ended a pilot car which was guiding an oversized load.

