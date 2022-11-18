VERNON — Silver River Development LLC of Scottsdale applied in June to the Apache County Community Development Department for a zone change of a parcel of land along U.S. 60 just west of where the road splits into U.S. 60 and U.S. 61, ofttimes called the Y.
One parcel is 55 acres and is designated as assessor’s parcel No. 106-22-002A (see map). Silver River wants it rezoned as commercial property rather than the present zoning of agricultural. Residents in the area oppose it.
According to documents obtained by the White Mountain Independent from Apache County, the developers envision a “first phase” to “facilitate our highway commercial uses and recreational vehicle themed development,” stated Michael W. Stainken, broker for Silver River in a June 30 letter addressed to “Neighbors.”
The developer was not well received by residents at a July 21 meeting of residents and Silver River, and the event seemed to harden the parties’ position.
It is unclear what “highway commercial uses” are but Stainken wrote that “The first phase shall include consumer conveniences such as retail food services, restaurants and fuel,” and that the change of zoning “allows for medical, public safety, county offices, transportation, retail and restaurant uses ...” that “will further the public health, safety, comfort, convenience, and welfare of this community.”
Further, in a Sept. 27 telephonic interview with John Otis, development team member for Silver River, he spoke about possible future phases of the development including “lake community activities,” with the now-existing Ortega Lake providing the water attraction.
Otis claimed that there is a demand for such a facility because in the summer, “from Payson to Big Lake,” the recreational spots fill up quickly for vacationers looking for canoeing, fishing and waterskiing. Otis noted that there is already infrastructure for public access to the lake. He seemed to be speculating about a larger endeavor which the company has not yet firmed up, but any plan would have lighting to preserve the “dark sky” conditions in the area and not include bleachers, he said.
But there is confusion about which parcels are slated for what kind of development. The county assessor lists all three parcels pictured in the map image are owned by Silver River. One unsigned, undated zone change application identifies parcel 003A as the 55-acre parcel, and a July 21 document called “Narrative” from Silver River describes 003A as the 55-acre parcel as well. But the signed and dated (Sept. 16) application for zone change identified parcel 002A as being the 55-acre parcel and a look at the map shows they can’t each be 55 acres because of the size difference.
That confusion aside, statements by local residents, including a telephonic interview with an opposition leader suggest that the residents’ understanding of the development includes “200+ RV sites,” and they object. In a Sept. 29 telephonic interview, Joe Blendowski said he has lived for 34 years on the 5-acre parcel right across the street from the 55 acres. If he wanted to live in the city, he said, he would have bought an urban lot. Further, he claimed that there is a disproportionate number of wrecks and fatalities on the U.S. 60 and increasing the traffic load would make it worse.
One Northfork Ranch resident wrote to ACCDD on July 31 and raised objections regarding water shortages and quality, loss of night skies, traffic, air quality, effect on wildlife and temperatures with the added concrete, and the dangers of the narrow U.S. 60 as well as law enforcement protection. The writer observed that a development would be better placed between Show Low and Springerville to bring the communities closer and the location now planned would largely benefit Navajo County residents.
Then there was the meeting at the Vernon Library on July 21 called by the Vernon Community Plan Core Committee attended by, according to Otis, “a large number of people.” He described the mood as robust and boisterous and that it was not a welcoming event.
Some sources said the Silver River representatives were unhappy with the reception and made defiant remarks that the developer owns the land and it will develop the property with or without the residents’ support.
In fact, Virginia Dotson, vice president of the Northfork Ranch Property Association. wrote to the ACCDD director on Aug 18: “Ten minutes into the meeting the committee chairmen evicted him and his broker for their rudeness.”
The next step is for Apache County to hear directly from the public at an open forum. A look at past agendas and minutes of the Planning and Zoning Commission, a part of the ACCDD suggests that Silver River’s application for zoning change hasn’t been taken up yet.
