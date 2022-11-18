VERNON — Silver River Development LLC of Scottsdale applied in June to the Apache County Community Development Department for a zone change of a parcel of land along U.S. 60 just west of where the road splits into U.S. 60 and U.S. 61, ofttimes called the Y.

One parcel is 55 acres and is designated as assessor’s parcel No. 106-22-002A (see map). Silver River wants it rezoned as commercial property rather than the present zoning of agricultural. Residents in the area oppose it.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.