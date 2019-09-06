PHOENIX — Rejecting complaints about his qualifications, Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday tapped controversial Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery to serve on the Arizona Supreme Court.
The appointment comes just one day after an ethics complaint was filed against Montgomery accusing him of failing to properly supervise Juan Martinez, one of his top prosecutors. Martinez himself is currently under investigation on separate ethics charges.
But Ducey brushed aside the new complaint, telling reporters to instead look to a statement issued later Tuesday on Montgomery's behalf by former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl saying that the county attorney would make "an excellent addition to the court.''
And Ducey, in a conversation with reporters earlier Wednesday, before the appointment was announced, said he found the timing of the complaint "pretty suspicious.''
But the controversies surrounding Montgomery go deeper than that.
He waged a legal battle to keep the parents of a child who had a recommendation for medical marijuana from being able to get it in a liquid form, arguing that the youngster could be administered only the leaves.
Both the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal fought to keep him from even being nominated for the court amid claims that Montgomery, in his official position, discriminated against same-sex couples.
And the appointment came despite the fact that Montgomery in 2015 sought to undermine Ducey's policy for state agencies that same-sex couples deserve the same legal protections as heterosexual couples when adopting a child.
There was no mention of any of that in Ducey's prepared statement. Instead, the governor mentioned that Montgomery was a decorated Gulf War veteran and the fact he got Maricopa County voters to elect him county attorney in 2010 where, according to Ducey, "he cleaned up an office that was in disarray and mired in controversy.''
Montgomery's appointment brings the number of Ducey-named justices to five. That was helped along by the fact that the Republican-controlled Legislature gave him two quick picks when it voted to expand the size of the court by two, to seven.
That leaves only Justices Ann Scott Timmer and Andrew Gould as the only non-Ducey appointees on the state's high court.
Both were tapped by Ducey predecessor Jan Brewer. And both, like Brewer and Ducey, are Republicans.
Montgomery replaces Democrat Scott Bales, appointed by Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano, who retired earlier this year.
