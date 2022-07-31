Vaccinating kid

Declining childhood vaccinations in Arizona are worrisome to health officials.

School’s starting and vaccination rates are falling for a host of preventable diseases, warn health officials.

We’re not talking about COVID here. We’re talking about scourges like measles and polio, which are now making a comeback all over the world due to declining vaccination rates.

