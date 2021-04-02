Immanuel Lutheran Church- Lakeside
Easter Sunday Services
6:30 a.m., Sunrise Service
8:30 and 10:00 a.m., Festival Services
4839 Vallery Lane, Lakeside
(928) 368-5964, Immanuellakesideaz.org
Shepherd of The Mountains Lutheran Church invites you to join us for special services during Holy Week. Maundy Thursday's church service is on Thursday, April 1, at at 7 p.m., Good Friday's service on April 2 at 7 p.m. and Easter services are on April 4 at 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
SOTM is meeting in person and we are located at 2035 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop. We ask that you wear masks and practice social distancing. Check out our recorded services at Shepherd of the Mountains Pinetop on Facebook.
