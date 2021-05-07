The US Fish and Wildlife Service capped a seven-year legal struggle by designating a shrunken 20,000 acres as critical habitat for the endangered, stream-loving Mexican Garter Snake.
The critical habitat lies along stream banks in Gila, La Paz, Mohave, Yavapai, Cochise, Santa Cruz and Pima counties in Arizona, plus Grant County in New Mexico.
The Center for Biological Diversity submitted a petition to list the snake as endangered in 2003, but the USFWS didn’t list the snake until 2014. The garter snake subspecies once slithered and undulated through most of the streams in Arizona.
“After such a long delay, we’re disappointed that the Fish and Wildlife Service protected a much smaller area than originally proposed,” said Brian Segee, a senior attorney for the Center. “For these snakes to fully recover, more of their fragile remaining habitat must be protected.”
He said protecting the snake’s critical habitat will protect a dwindling resource vital to a host of other struggling species. “The Northern Mexican Garter Snake and most of the rest of the Southwest’s aquatic fauna is on a fast train to extinction. It’s a serious crisis that hardly anyone’s talking about.”
Introduced species like bullfrogs and crayfish, the loss of many native fish species, cattle grazing, water diversions and the ecological collapse of thousands of miles of streams, springs and ponds throughout the state drive the Mexican garter snake to the brink of extinction.
An estimated of 90% of Arizona’s riparian habitat has been destroyed or degraded, although those habitats are critical at some point in the lifecycle of more than 80% of the state’s wildlife.
Garter snakes have an ancestry stretching back millions of years. They have a remarkable sense of smell, including an ability to taste pheromones released by other snakes. Some male snakes can produce female pheromones, which prompts other males to attempt to mate with them — warming them up and giving the dual pheromone snakes an advantage in the competition for a mate. The snakes often gather in huge mating balls of males and females, sometimes traveling long distances to reach to reach the site of the mass mating. The scattered populations and low densities of Mexican Garter Snakes have made mating much more difficult — endangered the future of the species.
Initially, the US Fish and Wildlife Service listed some 450,000 acres as possible critical habitat necessary for the recovery of the snake, a harmless water snake that hunts small fish, frogs, lizards and insects.
In 2020, the US Fish and Wildlife Service reduced the proposed critical habitat to about 28,000 acres on the Verde, Santa Cruz, Bill Williams and San Pedro River watershed in Arizona as well as the upper Gila River watershed in New Mexico.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service said the latest reduction in the final critical habitat designations to 20,300 acres reflects conservation agreements with private landowners and ranchers who have agreed to take steps to protect the snake on their lands. Generally, the snake lives in springs, cienegas and stream reaches between 3,000 and 5,000 feet.
A critical habitat designation does not prevent use of private land. However, the federal government is required to take into account how any of its actions on federal land will affect the recovery of the snake — including things like grazing leases, building roads and bridges or approving mining claims.
“Native aquatic ecosystems contain some of the highest levels of biodiversity in the Southwest,” the USFWS said in a press release announcing the critical habitat designation. “Their protection and conservation is an American value and critical to many species of aquatic insects, fish, amphibians, reptiles, waterfowl and other wildlife, as well as humans. It is the Service’s responsibility to protect the northern Mexican garter snake, work with partners to manage threats to the species, and encourage healthy aquatic communities.”
Studies that 80% of the identified populations of the snake are in such low densities that they remain in danger of local extermination — especially in light of the ongoing drought that has dried up many of the region’s remaining springs and streams.
“Northern Mexican garter snake populations have declined primarily from interactions with predatory, non-native species such as bullfrogs, crayfish and warm water sportfish. These nonnative species compete with and prey upon both the garter snakes themselves and their native prey species causing both mortality of garter snakes and starvation within populations. Drought that diminishes surface water or degrades stream side vegetation is also a significant threat, especially where it occurs in the presence of non-native species.,” said the USFWS.
(1) comment
With everything going on not only in your own department and the whole world, you have found and taken the time to identify a garter snake as your number 1 priority to help save the world. Comical at least, Carry on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.