HOLBROOK—Judy Marie Fabok, a former teacher’s aide in the Show Low School District was sentenced on Sept. 26 pursuant to a plea agreement calling for 5 years in prison. Fabok pleaded guilty on July 25 in the Navajo County Superior Court to one count of sexual conduct with a minor and a second count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, Class 2 and 3 felonies, respectively.
Navajo County authorities allege that Fabok, 47, engaged in sexual activity with a boy between the age of 15 and 17 including sexual intercourse — which, when it involves a minor, is severely punished in Arizona. The crimes which she pleaded guilty to occurred on or about March 6, 2018.
When she gets out of prison on one charge, she will be placed on probation for seven years on the second. Prosecutors typically structure deals like that so there is certain to be additional supervision after a prison term is completed. The terms of Fabok’s probation include her having no contact with the victim, undergoing a sex offender screening and any recommended treatment, registering as a sex offender and an unusual term: “stay out of all bars,” reads the court record.
The court imposed no fine, but Fabok must pay probation fees of $65 per month, a $150 probation transfer fee because she intends to transfer to the Maricopa County Probation Department and $250 as a sex offender assessment. She also must pay restitution for any economic loss she caused to the victim, in an amount yet to be determined. Restitution in cases like these generally include any costs for psychological counseling of the victim and wages lost by coming to court. If she violates probation, she could go back to prison — for anywhere between two and 8.75 years.
Before sentencing in this case there were a few unusual twists. Seems Fabok’s brother had gathered letters for her from supporters. He mailed them to Fabok while she was in the Navajo County jail. But along with the letters was a painted picture so the jail staff confiscated the mail; seems inmates aren’t allowed to have painted pictures. Fabok’s lawyer, Cindy Castillo from the Valley, wanted the letters. She was preparing a “sentencing memorandum” intended to give the judge a broader picture of the case, and asked the jail for the letters. The jailers refused — they would have to open or re-open the envelope and they aren’t allowed to do that. How about sending the whole envelope? asked Castillo. Nope, the jailers said, can’t do that, either. So Castillo had to get a court order for the release of the letters, and presumably included them in her memorandum to the judge.
The inclusion of the letters is only presumed, because of another unusual twist. At Castillo’s request, her memorandum was sealed by the court, unavailable for public view, because it contained Fabok’s “confidential personal information,” her lawyer wrote in court filings. It is noteworthy that most sentencing memoranda contain personal information — the purpose of such memos is to give the judge a greater understanding of the person about to be sentenced, apart from a name, a case number, and how long the case has been on the judge’s docket. Fabok’s memo remains sealed.
At sentencing, the other eight charges the grand jury originally indicted Fabok for were dismissed. Further, the state has agreed not to file any additional charges “relating to information from computers, phone records or images obtained during this investigation,” says the agreement. Fabok also faced child sex crime charges in Apache County for acts alleged to have happened there, but those charges will be dismissed as well, once that court gets the sentencing paperwork from the Navajo County court, say court records.
Convictions such as these typically have impacts apart from the criminal penalties. In Fabok’s case, the victim engaged a law firm in the Valley to discuss the payment of damages by Fabok’s former employer. A typical lawsuit in these kinds of cases generally allege that the employer was negligent in hiring, training or supervising the employee. There is no word yet about any settlement.
Then, Fabok’s husband David divorced her. The decree of dissolution of marriage was signed by the court on April 26. He was awarded sole custody of their one minor child whom she may not visit unless the visitation is supervised and only after she completes sex offender treatment. Their former home in Pinedale was awarded to both spouses, but David was given the right to sell it with the parties splitting the net proceeds 50-50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.