ST. JOHNS — Details have emerged regarding the criminal case against Todd Allen Jostes, 56, who is on release from jail pending the outcome of two charges alleging fraudulent schemes and theft, Class 2 and 3 felonies, respectively.
Jostes was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear at an initial court date that he claimed he was not aware of. Jostes’ long history of civil lawsuits and business disputes about his contracting activities have been the subject of media reports for quite a while, but this felony case is a first for the unlicensed contractor.
Jostes is presumed by law to be innocent and the court released him on March 18 after hearing argument from both sides.
Meantime, Jostes filed a motion to dismiss the case, urging that state’s version of the facts complained of did not occur in Apache County and therefor, the Apache County Superior Court does not have jurisdiction to hear it. In its response to that motion, the state wrote about the facts it believes will convict Jostes of the crimes the state charged.
Background
The prosecutor told the court that last summer Jostes maintained an ad on Craigslist offering services and that a “Mr. Johnson” contacted Jostes for concrete work to be performed at a lot in Concho, in Apache County. Johnson and Jostes were set to meet at the property but Jostes sent an “employee,” instead.
About a week later, Johnson and Jostes met in person in Show Low (in Navajo County) and signed a contract bearing the name of “Jostes Construction,” which called for work at a total price of $15,000, $5,000 of which was paid by Johnson to Jostes.
Work was supposed to start on Aug. 25 but on Aug. 30, Jostes asked for $2,500 more to purchase materials; Johnson mailed a check. Thereafter, Jostes kept in contact with Johnson by phone and texts advising him “of the progress on his Concho property,” stated the state’s motion.
There is no mention by either side of where Jostes was when he sent, called or texted Johnson — Jostes told the court that he resides in two places in Snowflake and Lakeside — nor where Johnson was when he received them.
On Sept. 16, Johnson had steel delivered for a structure on the property to be erected over the concrete slab. “Instead, Mr Johnson discovered no work had been completed on the property save eight (8) wooden stakes in the ground. Mr Johnson continued to contact Defendant regarding the Concho property, receiving multiple excuses from the Defendant about why the work was not yet complete….Finally, after approximately three months of deceit, Mr. Johnson filed a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors,” stated the prosecutor’s motion.
Jurisdiction
The argument the court must decide generally boils down to the following: In the state’s reading of the law (A.R.S. sections 13-901 and 13-109) if any element of a crime happens in a county and/or when the result of any element of a crime happens in more than one county, either county has jurisdiction over it. Elements of a crime are those that the state must prove (every one) beyond a reasonable doubt.
In this case, the elements of the fraudulent schemes charge are 1) a person 2) via a scheme to defraud 3) knowingly obtains a benefit 4) by false or fraudulent or fraudulent pretenses, representations, promises or material omissions.
In the state’s view, the property that is the subject of the scheme is in Apache County, and that is enough.
The defense, citing a 1949 Arizona Supreme Court case and a 1982 Arizona Court of Appeals case, urges that an act must take place in a county to establish the right venue, (which a part of jurisdiction) that the prosecutor relied on factually wrong allegations contained in a report from the Arizona Registrar of Contractors about Jostes and that the state must prove an act of Jostes occurred in Apache County, and there aren’t any.
As of press time, the court’s decision is not part of its electronic docket and there is no new court date listed for Jostes.
