naleta grads fall 2022

NPC’s latest NALETA graduates are shown. Pictured are RTO Justin Weller, from left, officers Jonathan Bourassa, Ismael Amaya-Molina, Jacob Newsome, Ronald Linstra, Michael Pearce, Byron Loas, Jarrod Toadecheenie, Amber Shelendewa, Jesse McCray and class supervisor Sgt. Pete Salazar.

SNOWFLAKE — The “Thin Blue Line” in northeastern Arizona is a little stronger with the December 9, 2022, swearing-in of nine new peace officers. The cadets completed the intensive 21-week Arizona Peace Officer Standards for Training (AzPOST) at Northland Pioneer College’s Northeastern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy (NALETA).

Navajo County Superior Court Presiding Judge Michala M. Ruechel administered the oath of office. Sworn in were Navajo County deputies Jesse McCray, Jacob Newsome, and Michael Pearce; Apache County deputies Jonathan Bourassa and Jarrod Toadecheenie; Winslow Police Department’s Ronald Linstra; White Mountain Apache Police Department’s Byron Loas, Holbrook Police Department’s Amber Shelendewa; and Springerville Police Department’s Ismael Amaya-Molina.

