NPC’s latest NALETA graduates are shown. Pictured are RTO Justin Weller, from left, officers Jonathan Bourassa, Ismael Amaya-Molina, Jacob Newsome, Ronald Linstra, Michael Pearce, Byron Loas, Jarrod Toadecheenie, Amber Shelendewa, Jesse McCray and class supervisor Sgt. Pete Salazar.
SNOWFLAKE — The “Thin Blue Line” in northeastern Arizona is a little stronger with the December 9, 2022, swearing-in of nine new peace officers. The cadets completed the intensive 21-week Arizona Peace Officer Standards for Training (AzPOST) at Northland Pioneer College’s Northeastern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy (NALETA).
Navajo County Superior Court Presiding Judge Michala M. Ruechel administered the oath of office. Sworn in were Navajo County deputies Jesse McCray, Jacob Newsome, and Michael Pearce; Apache County deputies Jonathan Bourassa and Jarrod Toadecheenie; Winslow Police Department’s Ronald Linstra; White Mountain Apache Police Department’s Byron Loas, Holbrook Police Department’s Amber Shelendewa; and Springerville Police Department’s Ismael Amaya-Molina.
Class Supervisor Sergeant Pete Salazar (SLPD) and Recruit Training Officer Justin Weller (NCSO) guided the recruits through the academy. Officer Weller presented the Defensive Driving award to Officer Byron Loas and the Top Firearms award to Officer Ronald Linstra. Officer Jesse McCray took home the Physical Fitness award, Academic award, and the David Kellywood Top Recruit Award.
Law enforcement representatives from local sponsoring agencies and family members of the recruits were on hand to witness the ceremony.
Commander Greg Westover of the Show Low Police Department addressed the recruits and attendees. He advised the new officers to “always look for opportunities to improve and learn. You are not alone. You are now part of the thin blue line family. This line is thin because the separation between order and chaos is thin sometimes.”
He continued, “I’m confident each of you will stand strong to do your part to keep that line strong. We have your back.” He added, “you will find that this awesome community has your back.
“Remember that you should not be policing the community; you should be policing with the community. They want to keep evil out of their backyards too. We are the sheepdogs keeping the wolves out of our flock. We love our community, and we want to keep it safe.”
NPC’s Director of Public Safety Education said, “NALETA is a true partnership with regional law enforcement agencies who assign sworn officers as instructors at no charge to the college.” Centrally located at the Northeast Arizona Training Center (Jake Flake Emergency Services Institute) in Taylor, NALETA is a fully accredited AzPOST closed academy. This means students can only enroll under the sponsorship of a law enforcement agency.
NALETA Class 2023-1 is scheduled to begin on January 30, 2023. If you are interested in becoming a certified Arizona peace officer, contact the agency you would like to work for to begin the process, as it can take four to eight weeks to complete.
At a minimum, a prospective recruit must be at least 21 years of age by the end of the academy; and be able to pass a variety of testing processes, which will include physical agility, firearms, written tests, a background investigation and a polygraph.
“To succeed, a recruit must be dedicated and willing to endure the intensive academic and physical training required,” said Wisner.
More information concerning AzPOST eligibility requirements can be found online at post.az.gov by clicking the “Certification Process” link in the top navigation bar, or by contacting the police or sheriff’s office with which you would like to begin your law enforcement career. Tribal officers, Game and Fish wardens, and agricultural inspectors are also sworn peace officers.
Information can also be obtained by contacting Jon Wisner, NPC’s Director of Public Safety Education and NALETA, (928) 536-6265, email jon.wisner@npc.edu, or on NPC’s website, npc.edu/natc.
