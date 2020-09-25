PHOENIX — The FBI Phoenix Field Office, Apache County Sheriff’s Office and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are seeking information about the murder of two brothers in Sawmill, Arizona.
On March 21, 2020, the bodies of Matthew Reagan, 39, and Philip Reagan, 29, were found in Sawmill, on the Navajo Nation Reservation. The brothers were traveling from Ohio to California and were passing through Sawmill at the time of their deaths. It appears the brother’s car became stuck and they may have been walking for help when they were killed.
The medical examiner ruled both deaths a homicide. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released about the cause of death.
The FBI is now offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.
The FBI Seeking Information poster has also been translated into the Navajo language. Photos and posters in both English and Navajo, can be found here: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/matthew-and-philip-reagan
Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call:
• FBI Phoenix: 623-466-1999
• Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations in Window Rock, Arizona: 928-871-7519
• Apache County Sheriff’s Office: 1-800-352-1850
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.