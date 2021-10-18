The federal government has warned Arizona its ban on school board mask mandates violates the fine print in state grants it has received.
The warning suggests the federal government could demand repayment of tens of millions of dollars of the state’s COVID-19 relief money. It comes on the heels of a Maricopa Superior Court Ruling that the legislature violated the state constitution by stuffing the ban on mask mandates and other measures into an unrelated budget bill, without the normal hearing process. The state Supreme Court refused to lift the lower court’s injunction preventing the law from taking effect last week, but may still review the decision.
The rapid fire developments could return to local school boards responsibility for deciding on mask mandates and other protective measures.
Gov. Doug Ducey has vowed to continue his plan to withhold funding from districts that require students to wear masks. He also wants to give students a $7,000 voucher drop out of a school with a mask mandate.
Arizona has received some $2 billion in federal funding to cope with the pandemic. Ducey’s plan involved withholding $1,800 per student from districts with mask mandates — although many of those districts have already gotten their funding directly, especially if they have a lot of low-income students. The plan could involve close to $200 million in federal funds.
However, the US Treasury Department warned the plan would “undermine evidence-based efforts” to contain the pandemic and was not a “permissible use” of the money.
On Twitter, Ducey replied, “here in Arizona, we trust families to make decisions that re best for their children. It’s clear that President Biden doesn’t feel the same. He’s focused on taking power away from American families by issuing restrictive and dictatorial mandates for his own political gain.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control has published numerous studies suggesting that masks on campus slow the spread of the virus. Even so, studies indicate the best protection remains getting fully vaccinated, with significantly reduces the odds of an infection with the Delta strain and dramatically reduces the odds of serious illness or death.
The conflict over how to reduce risk in schools comes in the face of a succession of new studies on how to protect kids in schools, including the impact of vaccinations, masks, air filtering — as well as fresh doubts about the effectiveness of things like social distancing and frequent washing of surfaces.
The big surge in new cases that peaked about a month ago nationally, continues to build in Arizona — but much more slowly.
Arizona’s relatively low vaccination rate has made it a national hotspot.
Navajo County’s suffering a fresh surge off the reservations — a 12% increase to 42 cases per 100,000. Those cases reflect the trend off the reservations, where only about 40% of the population is vaccinated.
Apache County cases have increased 2% to 27 per 100,000, compared to a statewide increase of 6% to 35 per 100,000.
Off the reservations, Apache and Navajo county have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Surveys suggest the White Mountains have also become a hot spot of vaccine resistance.
However, studies continue to accumulate showing that masks, ventilation and vaccines remain the best way to contain and ultimately eliminate the virus.
This week, Pfizer submitted data to the federal Food and Drug Administration showing that a vaccine in children 5 to 12 produces a strong immune response, with fewer serious side effects than many already approved vaccines. The FDA has already approved the Pfizer vaccine for teens aged 12 to 18. The approvals will initially remain for “emergency use,” which means school districts are not yet requiring the vaccine in the same way they do for measles, mumps, rubella, polio and other communicable diseases.
Moderna is expected to submit results on the use of its two-shot vaccine among teens and children shortly. In adults, the Moderna vaccine has proven itself somewhat more effective than Pfizer.
One recent study showed that surgical masks filter out 76% of the particles capable of spreading COVID, compared to 37% of the particles in three-layered cloth masks. One comprehensive study in India found that when 42% of people in village regularly wore masks, the risk of a COVID-19 infection dropped 11% with surgical masks and 5% with cloth masks. Because of the exponential way in which the virus spreads, even an 11% reduction can significantly reduce the total number of cases.
Nonetheless, vaccines remain a far better way to reduce community spread, according to the research..
Infections among children have more than doubled this year with the resumption of in-person classes — but children still rarely get seriously ill. Some have developed a fatal inflammatory disease months after a mild infection, but that’s still a very rare event. However, studies show schools can readily incubate clusters of cases, which keep spreading back out into the community – with sometimes lethal consequences for more vulnerable adults.
Surveys have shown parents are increasingly willing to get their kids vaccinated. The Kaiser Family Foundation found that one if four parents have had a child quarantine at home in the course of the current school year. The survey found 58% of parents support mask mandates in schools, 35% oppose mask mandates and 4% say only unvaccinated students and staff should be required to wear masks. The number who said they would get their child vaccinated as soon as possible rose from 26% in July to 35% in August. However, 22% still say they will “definitely not” get their child vaccinated.
One other study raised an additional intriguing option for schools.
That study found that inexpensive portable air filters with dense HEPA filters successfully remove almost all COVID-19 viral particles from the air. The study was done in a hospital, after finding that unvaccinated, mask-wearing doctors and nurses still often got infected by their patients, according to the summary of the research published in the journal Nature.
The researchers installed the portable, fine-mesh air filters in hospital rooms, the wards and the intensive care unit. The team found plenty of viral particles in the air when the filters were turned off, but very few when the filters were running. Curiously, they didn’t find many particles in the air of the intensive care ward with or without the filters. This may reflect life cycle of the virus. A growing number of studies show the virus reaches the greatest concentrations in the nasal passages early in an infection — when people don’t even know they’re contaminated. By the time they end up in the intensive care ward, the viral load is much lower — and the biggest problems at that point may actually stem from the immune systems reaction to the infection.
Gov. Doofy and his Republican minions put their individual "free-dumbs" over their responsibility to help protect their families, their co-workers and their communities. They will - quite literally - be the death of us. Get vaxxed and wear a mask!
Love and peace to everyone. We will get thru this and be stronger at the end.
