WHITE MOUNTAINS — Policy makers have refused to create a market for biomass to promote forest thinning.
That leaves the Forest Service with a single dangerous choice: Fight fire with fire.
The dilemma is no where more evident than on the vital, vulnerable watershed for the C.C Cragin Reservoir – a key water supply for both Payson and Phoenix.
The Forest Service last year offered a 3,500-acre timber sale on the watershed, hoping logging companies would actually pay to reduce tree densities from about 800 per acre to about 100 per acre.
Not a single company put in a bid – partly because the Forest Service specifications would have required them to haul away low-value biomass composed of saplings, branches and debris.
The decision last week by the Arizona Corporation Commission made things much worse, dashing hopes that the state regulatory agency would require the utilities it oversees to buy 60 megawatts of electricity annually generated from such biomass. Backers hoped non-regulated utilities like the Salt River project would buy another 30 megawatts.
Now, the Forest Service has regrouped on the C.C. Cragin watershed, contracting with the Wild Turkey Federaton to manage the 3,500-acre General Springs timber sale. Officials hope the group can raise money from outside sources to subsidize the thinning project. The Forest Service has already partnered with both Payson, the National Forest Foundation and SRP in an effort to accelerate the thinning of the vulnerable watershed.
In the meantime, the Forest Service remains desperately reliant on a high-risk alternative to thinning projects – managed wildfires.
The wet winter this year allowed the Forest Service to manage fires across Arizona it would have otherwise put out quickly. Fires burning right now include lightning-caused Castle fire 11 miles north of Jacob Lake, which crew are monitoring within a managed fire planning area of 12,000 acres, the lightning-cased Newman Fire south of Upper Lake Mary near Flagstaff burning in a 22,000-acre planning area.
Other fires, crews have moved to contain, often at lower elevations where fuels have grown dangerously dry or where the fire could pick up momentum and move into subdivisions. Even those fires pose less threat than in the hot, dry drought years. Fires currently burning in the White Mountains include the 2,300 Whiting Knoll Fire north of Green’s Peak in the White Mountains now 70 percent contained and the 1,000—acre Coleman Fire six miles south of Alpine, now 100 percent contained.
And now with the monsoon underway, the only really frightening fire in Arizona this year so far was the 124,000-acre Woodbury Fire in the Superstitions near Highway 88. The fire started on June 8 near Superior and took off in hot, dry conditions at the lower elevations – eventually forcing the evacuation of communities in the Tonto Basin. Crews mounted an all-out effort to contain the spread of that fire.
The 64,000-acre C.C. Cragin Watershed offers a perfect illustration of the challenges facing the Forest Service in trying to integrate fire into its plan to restore millions of acres of forest now subject to devastating, town-destroying crown fires.
Forest managers say that a high-intensity crown fire on the dense thickets of trees on the slopes above the 15,000 acre-foot reservoir would cause catastrophic flooding that could fill the long, narrow reservoir with mud. Such a fire could also destroy the infrastructure of the $54-million pipeline serving Payson as well as moving water to the Verde River where it supplies Phoenix.
So far, the Forest Service has been lucky.
Several low-intensity fires during the cooler months have burned through portions of the watershed without climbing into the treetops to create a high-intensity, flood-inducing crown fire.
In June of 2018, the Bear Fire burned on top of the Mogollon Rim in the burn scar left by the Dude Fire. The fire ambled through dead and downed wood and burned off pine duff without jumping up into the bigger trees. It effectively created a buffer zone on the edge of the C.C. Cragin watershed – and just in time.
Weeks later in much more dangerous conditions, a presumably human-cased fire started at the base of the Mogollon Rim. The Highline fire roared up the face of the Rim. Some 450 firefighters supported by air tankers made a desperate stand along Control Road 300 to keep it from spreading into the forest beyond. The fire burned into the still smoldering scar of the Bear Fire. However, the earlier fire gave crews a place to make their stand and stop the spread of what could have been the fire on the watershed managers dread.
Most recently, the Coldwater fire burned some 17,000 acres on the edge of the watershed, some four miles from Clint’s Well. The fire proved a blessing, remaining on the ground and eating through pine duff, downed wood and saplings. The fire burned close to Highway 87. This allowed crews to actually set backfires along the highway, which moved towards the main body of the fire – creating an urgently needed buffer zone along the highway. Humans cause most forest fires, so having the cleared space along the highway could prevent a tossed cigarette or a spark from a dragged chain from causing exactly the kind of disaster the managers of the watershed fear most.
The fire burned down into East Clear Creek and climbed slowly up side canyons. It never gained enough energy to escape control thanks to a wet winter that left fuels relatively moist even into July, said Blue Ridge Ranger District Head Ranger Linda Wadleigh.
“The fire started from a lightning strike in one tree that was about midway up a slope – not a very steep slope. But the fire backed down the slope and then burned up it. As it backs down, it can’t pre-heat the fuels in front of it, so it moves slower. When it got to the grass in the canyon bottom, the fire didn’t have enough energy and would go out.”
The smoke did drift down into Rim Country, alarming residents of Payson and intermittently shutting down Highway 87. However, the Coldwater Fire actually did a lot of the work that thinning crews would have done.
“In some areas, it removed a lot of the smaller trees – we call them doghair,” said Wadleigh. “A lot of that along some of the roads. It was a mixed severity fire, which is really good. That’s what we’re after, we don’t want to have the whole forest in one condition,” whether you’re talking about the behavior of wildfire or the needs of wildlife, she said.
The fire managers got a break when the fire burned into an area where they’d already planned a controlled burn. That means they had already worked out where to create buffer zones and containment lines to keep the fire confined to the area that could most benefit. The plan focuses on keeping the fire away from homes, which has become much more difficult as small subdivisions proliferate in – without endangering homes, which greatly complicate fire-fighting efforts in forested areas.
So the Forest Service has shifted decisively from its 100-year effort to put out almost all wildfires as quickly as possible. That policy actually helped create the current danger, by changing natural fire cycles and allowing tree densities to 10-fold or 100-fold across millions of acres.
But the Forest Service has tried to shift to a reliance on managed fire before, as retired Arizona State University Fire ecologist Stephen Pyne detailed in his book, “The Southwest, A Fire Survey.”
Forest ecologists have warned for decades that relying entirely on fire suppression will inevitably end in catastrophe, when a megafire finally gets lose on a landscape piled high with fuel. The Forest Service has periodically shifted to taking the risk of allowing some fires to burn when conditions seem right. Inevitably, one of those managed fires eventually gets out of control and consumes homes or causes fatalities. That always causes a political backlash. The Forest Service has then repeatedly backed away from managing fire, returning to an emphasis on suppression.
The 4FRI approach was supposed to change that dynamic, mechanically thinning forests enough that fire could return to its natural cycle in Arizona – with frequent low intensity fires creating a landscape mosaic of thicker patches, meadows and open, grassy, low-density ponderosa pine forests.
“We have to come up with another way to do this,” said Wadleigh. “We’ve got a whole suite of tools and we don’t want to abandon any of those ideas. We’ve got to look at what we’re trying to do – and that’s remove the smaller fuels that are going to create a crown fire. That’s the most important thing we do, is remove the smaller stuff.”
And that’s what makes the recent ACC decision to not create a market for biomass such a body blow to those efforts – not only to save the C.C. Cragin watershed, but to prevent the next Rodeo Chedeski of Wallow Fire from burning straight through vulnerable forest communities like Show Low and Springerville.
“It’s important what we do as a state as a whole. Finding a market for the biomass is incredibly important,” concluded Wadleigh.
Next: Can the Wild Turkey Federation save the C.C. Cragin watershed – and maybe forested communities as well?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.