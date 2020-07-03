VERNON — Fire Chief Dave Niehuis said a house fire that left a family homeless in Vernon last week was bad enough, adding that having to put firefighters in wild land firefighting mode certainly complicated efforts to keep the fire from spreading to other properties.
Neihuis said that Vernon Fire Department firefighters responded to a 911 call about a home on Apache County Road 8408 just before 11 a.m. Wednesday June 24 to find the home fully engulfed in flames with the fire already spreading to adjacent properties.
He said high temperatures, relatively high winds, and extremely dry conditions in the local forests also hindered firefighter efforts to kill the blaze quickly.
Neihuis said a couple looking at properties on ACR 8408 drove past the home, turned around on a dead end street, and drove past it again.
But this time they noticed some smoke and immediately called 911 reporting a house fire.
Neihuis said that by the time they got off the phone with the 911 operator the flames had already begun to spread and that by the time firefighters arrived on-scene, flames were roaring around 30 feet higher than nearby tree tops.
He said there were also multiple starts from wind driven embers that had to be put out as other fighters battled the house fire defensively.
“Fire crews began extinguishing the blaze and chasing the spot fires that developed due to the winds and very dry conditions and overly abundant trees. In the end the fire was contained to the home and several trees and debris piles on the primary lot and the neighboring properties,” Neihuis posted on the district’s Facebook page.
Along with the Vernon Fire District, equipment and personnel from other local agencies including the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District, Concho Fire District, St. Johns Fire Department and the Eagar Fire Department helped to fight the fire.
Neihuis said full time and seasonal residents, and visitors to the White Mountains, need to heed the danger of fire at any time, but especially right now during fire season because it is so dry all over the state as witnessed by the Bush Fire, the Bighorn Fire, the Dry River Fire, the Blue Lake Fire, the Bringham Fire, the Sawtooth Fire, the Ocotillo Fire, the Aquila Fire, the Central Fire and the Magnum Fire.
Neihuis said the June 24 house fire in Vernon is a reminder of just how quickly a fire can start, how quickly it can build, and how quickly and easily it can spread under the right conditions.
“Vernon Fire District wants to share a few points concerning fire safety. This fire is a classic example of why we try to encourage people to reduce the number of trees and vegetation on (their) property. We have people always say, ‘I will never touch my trees,’ or ‘The trees are why I moved here.’ We understand, however we want you to understand that too many trees or trees with no maintenance can be a serious fire hazard. This time of year, these trees are like Roman Candles, they don’t just burn, they explode. The embers from these trees traveled quite a way and started other properties on fire. Had we not received early warning from the people who drove by, giving us the opportunity to call for resources early, this fire could have been several times the size it was in no time at all,” Neihuis said.
He noted the nationwide effort known as Firewise is a program to help people make their properties less prone to catastrophic wildfires.
Neihuis said all people within the VFD need do is call them at 928-537-4806 and they will help advise property owners how to do it.
Neihuis said Apache County also has a program known as the Multi Jurisdictional Hazardous Fuels Mitigation Program to help advise residents about ridding the property of slash piles and the like.
More information on the can be found by going to www.co.apache.az.us, or calling 928-337-4364 and asking for Emergency Management, or by going to their offices in St. Johns
“Our strongest recommendation is; Please let us advise you of the fire potential on your property. We will in no way demand you do anything, but we surely will recommend things that can help improve your safety. Please call us at 928-537-4806. We can answer your questions or set a time to come by and share with you a few fire safety ideas,” Neihuis said in closing about the fire and about helping others lessen their chances of suffering the like.
