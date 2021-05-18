The fire season has definitely started, with fires already burning in Arizona, Nevada, California and New Mexico.
That’s no surprise, given the disastrous lack of a snowpack this winter throughout the west — with most of Arizona at about less than 10% of the long term average in even the highest elevations, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
Across the west, the snow pack is less than 50% of normal, with the exception of Washington and the northern reaches of Oregon.
The four corners states are in near-record territory, with severe or exceptional drought continuing. California’s also poised for another deadly fire season.
The forecast calls for high danger of major fires in April, May and June. However, the forecast also calls for a warm, wet monsoon starting sometime in July.
In the meantime, the fire season’s already underway across the west — a month or more sooner than normal. One fire on the White Mountains Apache Reservation has already charred 2,200 acres and a fire in southern Arizona has already consumed 12 homes and forced evacuations.
As of Friday, crews had the 2,200-acre G22 Fire 10 miles northwest of Cibecue only 50% contained. The fire’s also roughly 18 miles south south-west of Heber. The wildfire started on April 3 from unknown causes and continues to burn in timber, brush and logging slash — mostly in the area previously burned by the Rodeo Chedeski Fire.
Hot, dry, windy Red Flag conditions this week challenged crews, but the forecast for the weekend included a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Meanwhile, 70 firefighters have fully contained the 1,148-acre Margo Fire burning along the dry bottomlands of the Gila Fire near Dudleyville in Pinal County. The fire forced the evacuation of 200 people in Dudleyville. The fire was human-caused and started on April 8.
The fire has destroyed 12 homes and five outbuildings so far and started in dried tamarisk along the Gila River roughly 20 miles north of Oracle.
Fire forecasters worry we’re facing a worse fire season than last year, when nearly 1 million acres burned in Arizona. Last year, a blessedly normal winter had banished drought across most of the state. But this year the whole state swelters in extreme or exceptional drought, with barely any remaining snow pack and fuels already bone dry.
California has authorized an extra $536 million in state funding to prepare for the upcoming wildfires season — after having survived perhaps the worst year for wildfires in its history last year. Wildfires in California burned millions of acres, caused billions in damage and killed more than 85 people last year.
But most states like Arizona are still leaving the task of both preventing and confronting wildfires to the federal government. However, the rapidly increasing size of wildfires in the west has resulted in an explosion in wildfire fighting costs in recent years. The cost of fighting fires now consumes some 60% of the Forest Service’s budget, sometimes cannibalizing the budgets for forest restoration and wildfire prevention.
In Arizona, the ambitious 4-Forests Restoration Project has been nearly stalled for a decade for lack of a market for the wood slash and saplings that make up half of the material removed in a forest thinning project. Originally, 4FRI planned to thin 50,000 acres annually. But in the past decade has managed closer to 10,000 to 15,000 acres annually. The Forest Service awarded long-term contracts in hopes loggers could thin some 6 million acres of fire prone forest in Northern Arizona at no cost to taxpayers. However, the lack of a market for biomass has largely thwarted those efforts.
In the meantime, most forested communities like Show Low, Pinetop and Payson have balked at requiring residents to clear thickets of brush between houses. Only Flagstaff and Prescott have adopted fire-adapted building codes to prevent a rain of embers from even a nearby fire from setting the whole community on fire. Few counties have even considered fire-adapted building codes, although many of the most endangered communities are built in unincorporated areas surrounded by overgrown forests.
