VERNON - Paula Johnson wants residents within the Vernon Fire District to know that the food box distribution scheduled for Monday, April 13 will be held at the Vernon Library across from the Fire Station, not at the Vernon Mission.Johnson said the confusion on the part of the reporter may have come from Thanksgiving food boxes that are given out at the Vernon Mission to make it a community event.
Johnson is the President of the Vernon Park Committee that sponsors the local food pantry.
“The Mission is the only place that is big enough to put together the boxes like we do for Thanksgiving and Nick, the pastor, is a member of the committee that does the boxes,” Johnson said in an email.
“As for the pantry, we are doing fine. Our distribution this month will be a little different because of the virus, but we will still be giving out food boxes. All of it will be done outside and all helpers will be wearing gloves and keeping away from everyone (observing social distancing). I did get some very nice donations this past weekend and was happy about that. I have also applied for a small grant. I have given out more boxes between distributions than I ever have,” she said.
For more information contact Johnson by email at johnson.paula54@yahoo.com.
