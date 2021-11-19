October came out on the dry side in much of Arizona.
That’s not surprising: October’s one of the driest months of the year.
But bad news lurks right around the corner — especially for ski bums and snow lovers.
The surface of the Eastern Pacific continues to cool more than usual — which usually means a dry winter in Arizona and much of the Southwest.
And that means more stress on already falling reservoirs and another dangerous fire season come spring.
The drying trend hasn’t quite erased the moisture benefits from Arizona’s record-breaking monsoon season — with two or three times the long term average in many areas of the state.
However, most of the state’s in moderate to severe drought — with a few pockets of merely “abnormally dry,” according to the US Drought Monitor, updated on Nov. 4. Only Northern Navajo County languishes in “extreme drought,” mostly a big chunk of the Navajo and Hopi reservations.
We’re in great shape compared to California, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Nevada and Colorado — and in a little better shape than New Mexico.
Better yet — Firewise the homestead. It looks like another bad wildfire year on the horizon.
We’re due for at least a moderate La Nina event based on emerging trends, according to the US Weather Service. This could result in some relief from drought in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, but will likely mean a warm, dry winter for the southwest. It’s the same pattern that produced a winter so dry last year that the Blue Ridge Reservoir never filled up and the giant Reservoirs on the Colorado River emptied out.
Usually, the cooler than normal sea surface temperatures in the Eastern Pacific shift the high-altitude jet stream further north. When that happens, winter storms that would have blanketed Mt. Humphries and the White Mountains with snow instead hit the Pacific Northwest and Canada.
Forecasters called the impact on the Southwest “a major region of concern this winter.”
The drought will likely settle in and strengthen across the southwest and spread to the great plains.
La Nina contrasts with a sea surface warming dubbed El Nino. That pattern usually results in a wet year in Arizona. The shift between the two conditions is called the El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO). The sea surface temperature extremes are about 80% reliable in predicting large-scale rainfall shifts in Arizona and the Southwest.
The current forecast calls for a “moderate” La Nina, with sea surface temperatures between 1.8 and 2.5 degrees F below normal. However, forecasters say the sea surface temperatures may drop even further, which would normally lead to an even more pronounced dry spell this winter in Arizona.
The projected dry winter will likely have a big impact on the Colorado River, which drains seven states — almost all of them covered by the forecast. The result will likely extend and deepen the rationing of Colorado River water next year.
It could also mean Payson will miss another year of water deliveries from the C.C. Cragin Reservoir atop the Rim. The reservoir’s currently at 30% of capacity — with about 4,400 acre-feet in storage. The reservoir can hold about 15,000 acre-feet and Payson and other Rim Country communities have rights to about 3,500 acre-feet. Last spring, the reservoir never gathered enough runoff to provide more than a fraction of the water to which Payson has rights.
Roosevelt Lake’s in better shape – roughly 67% full, with about 1.1 million acres in storage. The Salt River’s flowing at about 71% of normal, Tonto Creek at about 50% of normal and the Verde River at about 83% of normal. The flows reflect both the lingering effects of the monsoon and the surprising resistance of the Salt River watershed to drought, as compared to the Colorado River.
Still, you might want to take advantage of the cooler, wetter winter weather to firewise your home and property.
All the signs right now point to a dangerous fire season next year, the latest in a long string of record-setting bad years.
