SPRINGERVILLE — The US Forest Service is conducting an environmental cleanup at the former cinder borrow pit known as the Pat Mullen Cinder Pit located on the Lakeside Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
The 5.8-acre area is a former cinder borrow pit which has been closed for cinder removal for over 25 years. The cinder pit is situated near the Sky-Hi Retreat residential area and approximately 4 miles from the town of Pinetop-Lakeside. It is located as the end of paved Navajo County Road 182 and approximately 450 feet northeast of East Sky-Hi Road.
The environmental cleanup will require heavy construction equipment during daylight hours from November to December. Haul trucks and other construction vehicles will frequently use Navajo County Road 182 and East Sky-Hi Road. The public should be aware of increased vehicular traffic in the area. The cleanup will include the removal and disposal of soil containing arsenic and lead and the construction of earthen features, reducing the potential migration of these contaminants via surface runoff, erosion, and air dispersion.
Construction activities began last week and are expected to be complete by January 2022. Haul trucks are expected to begin using Navajo County Road 182 during the week of November 29th. Specific locations in the area are planned to be closed for public use during certain phases of construction operations.
If you have any questions, please contact Josh Miller, District Ranger, at (928) 368-2101, or by email at Joshua.Miller2@usda.gov.
