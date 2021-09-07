The Small Business Development Center, hosted by Northland Pioneer College (NPC), is offering several classes at NO COST to small businesses owners and their employees. The classes are not a series so they can be taken individually.
1) Customer Service, Thurs., Sept. 9 from 12pm-2pm ONLINE class. 2) OSHA 10-HR General Industry in person, Mon., Oct. 4 from 5pm -7:30pm and Tues., Oct. 5 from 8am -4:30 pm. NPC Learning Center at Snowflake campus. Register online at https://sbdcosha.eventbrite.com
(Both days must be completed for certification.) 3) CPR/First Aid in person, Mon., Oct. 4 from 8am-12pm OR 12:30 pm -4:30pm at NPC Snowflake Campus, Learning Ctr EMT room 102. 4) QuickBooks, Tues., Sept. 28 from 10 am- 12pm ONLINE class. 5) Microsoft Office Intro for Word, Excel, PowerPoint -ONLINE class from 8am- 11 am.
For more information or to register, call 928-532-6170 or email laura.singleton@npc.edu. (Space is limited. In-person classes are subject to change in the event that COVID-19 limitations are implemented.)
