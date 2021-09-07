Brady Finch will be hosting a fundraiser for his sister Marine Staff Sgt. Danielle Garcia who is fighting stage four colon cancer and stage four liver cancer.
There will be raffle ticket drawings and the live band Wild Whiskey playing at Avery’s in Eagar on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. Come out and help support this Marine.
Garcia joined the Marine Corps at the young age of 17 in May of 2006. She went on to serve two combat tours, one to Iraq in support OIF/OEF in 2008 and to Bahrain in support of OEF41/OEF42 transition I.
During her time on active duty, she was awarded two Navy and Marine Corps achievement medals, four Marine Corps Good Conduct medals, National defense medal, Iraq Campaign medal (with 1 star), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary (Bahrain), Global War on Terrorism service medal, Sea Service deployment ribbon and a certificate of commendation.
She was medically separated in August of 2017 for combat-related injuries and a misdiagnosed condition.
In 2018, she started receiving care through the VA in San Diego where she was continuously misdiagnosed.
In March of 2020 her condition began to worsen and her primary care physician changed her medication saying the symptoms were related to the syndrome.
On Sept. 3, 2020, she was given the proper test and was diagnosed with Stage 3B colorectal cancer. She was immediately scheduled for surgery and shortly after began receiving six months of adjuvant chemotherapy.
In May, after her six months of treatment, she received repeat scans. The scans showed that the cancer had metastasized to the liver.
On June 10, she was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer and given two to three years. She is a fighter and is confident she will live a long life, but she needs help.
She is seeking an alternative treatment that is not covered by health insurance or the VA. If you would like to donate you can do so using Venmo. Her Venmo account is @Danielle-Garcia-41634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.