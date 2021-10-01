At just 4 years old, little Aaliyah Kirk-Jensen is in a fight for her life, having been recently diagnosed with childhood diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
The daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter and niece of local first responders, Aaliyah is receiving radiation therapy in the Valley, where a house has been donated for the family to use while she undergoes treatment.
Her mother, Destiny, is a registered nurse with the Apache County Health Department. Dad Jared Jensen works for the Timber-Mesa Fire Department. Aaliyah’s grandparents, great-grandfather and uncle all serve with the St. Johns Emergency Services Department. The family has given much to the community, and now need the community to come together to help their child.
As costs for Aaliyah’s medical care and treatment mount, friends and supporters are rallying to raise money for her care by hosting a dinner dance and silent auction, to be held at the St. Johns Community Center on Saturday beginning with dinner at 6 p.m.
Advance tickets for the event are $20, and can be purchased by calling Rhonda McCarthy at 928-245-5777; she is also the contact person for donations for the auction. At the door, a ticket will cost $25.
Interested persons may also call Jaime Dickerson at 928-245-3231, or Angelique Sykes, 928-245-2834, for tickets to the dinner, raffles and auction.
The fundraiser, which is being arranged by the Cpl. Joe McCarthy Foundation, will feature live music by Wild Whiskey when the dance begins at 8 p.m.
Bidding for auction items will start at 6 p.m., and will include such prizes as a custom fire pit, two truckloads of cinder gravel, recreational vehicle repair, a ton of stove pellets and much more.
Items being raffled off include a 16-gauge bolt-action shotgun, a 12-gauge pump shotgun, a guided bear hunt and more. Raffle participants do not need to be present to win.
Anyone wishing to donate money to this child’s cause may do so by contributing to accounts set up in the name of Aaliyah Kirk Jensen at the National Bank of Arizona or America First. A GoFundMe account, Fight for Aaliyah, is also accepting donations.
