High gas prices have many Arizona residents rethinking their Thanksgiving Day travel plans. A recent poll states that most Arizonians can’t travel more than 83 miles to see their families for dinner.

Late autumn normally sees a large influx of travel to and from the White Mountains, but recent studies suggest that many people aren’t willing to travel as much as they were last year.

As the holiday season begins, and with cool weather and fall colors in mind, many Valley residents are still choosing either to stay home or to seriously consider exactly how far they’re willing to travel for Thanksgiving.

