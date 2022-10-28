Are you looking for something festive to do during this Halloween weekend? The White Mountain Independent has you covered. Here are seven eerie events that promise fateful frights, spectacular spooks, gruesome ghouls and copious amounts of candy, all with a touch of fun.
As you and your family creep your way around the Mountains this weekend, don’t forget to stay safe and have fun. Parents and guardians, watch your little ones and make sure they don’t get into too much trouble. Children, listen to your parents/guardians, don’t get too full up on all the candy, and make sure to share some with the bogeyman who lives underneath your bed.
WMAF hosting a haunted party
The White Mountain Autism Foundation will host its annual Halloween Party from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Show Low Elks Lodge at 805 E. Whipple St. in Show Low. This event is for individuals with special needs and their supporting family members. All ages are welcome to enjoy candy, food, games, prizes, a costume contest and live music by The Lakesiders Band.
SLMS gets spooky on Saturday
Show Low Main Street will be hosting a free Trunk-or-Treat from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday on Cooley Street between Ninth and 11th streets. Over 30 local businesses will be on site with both trunks and booths to pass out candy and offer quick-play games with many prizes.
Monstrous fun to be had at MMRC
Blueridge Christian Center and the town of Pinetop-Lakeside will host their annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mountain Meadow Recreation Complex at 1101 S. Woodland Road in Pinetop-Lakeside. The local community is invited to join for fun and safe trunk or treat, as well as a bounce house and games for the children who attend.
RLJR will test your tolerance for terror
R Lazy J Ranch’s Haunted House will be open between 7 and 10 p.m. on Saturday at 649 E. Central Ave., Eagar. The cost is $10 cash at the door and there is no reservation is required. This event is not intended for young children, therefore parental discretion is advised for anyone who may be attending ages 18 or younger.
Fire Department offers chilling carnival
Clay Springs-Pinedale Fire Department Station 610 will host a carnival and trunk-or-treat on Monday at 1248 Pinedale Road in Pinedale. This event is free to all kids and their family and friends. The carnival will open at 5 p.m., the trunk-or-treat will begin at 7, and the event will wrap up at 8. Hamburgers, hot dogs, fries and a drink will be available for purchase.
SL seniors to distribute tremendous treats
The residents at Haven of Show Low will be passing out treat bags to local children on Monday between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. at 2401 E. Hunt Drive, directly behind Summit hospital in Show Low. Locals are encouraged to bring their children, receive a fun bag of treats and put a smile on a senior’s face in a fun and safe environment.
Scary Hijinks in St. Johns
Lyman Lake State Park will host a haunted house event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 11 US-180 in St. Johns. All ages are welcome. The only fee is $10 per vehicle to park.
