But cigarettes are still king when it comes to killing Americans.
Some 16% of Americans still smoke, which causes some 480,000 deaths per year, including 41,000 who die as a result of breathing second-hand smoke. Another 16 million Americans live with a chronic disease caused by smoking — including cancer and heart disease, according to the recently issued 2021 annual report on America’s health rankings issued by the United Health Foundation.
Rural Arizona’s especially hard hit.
In Gila, Navajo and Apache counties between 23% and 25% of residents smoke.
On average — smokers trim 10 years off their life expectancy.
That means the high rates of smoking in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties could account for life expectancies that are five or six years below the national average.
Smoking costs the US some $300 billion annually, according to a state by state breakdown posted on the WalletHub website.
Arizona ranks 32nd in overall costs related to smoking compared to other states, according to the report.
That comes to about $2.3 million per smoker, which includes out of pocket costs, lost income and job opportunities and healthcare costs per smoker.
In Arizona, the average smoker shells out a total of $119,000 to support his or her habit. Healthcare costs amount to $156,000.
Add up all those direct and indirect costs, and every Arizona smoker runs up costs of $47,000 per year, paid by the smoker, the insurance companies, the government and the economy, according to the Wallet Hub estimates.
That compares to $65,000 in low-ranked Connecticut and $36,500 in top-ranked Georgia.
United States:
16% smoke
10.6% lack Health Insurance
Life Expectancy: 77.5 years
Gila County:
Smoking rate: 22.9%
No health insurance: 14.5%
Life expectancy: 74.1
Navajo County:
Smoking rate: 23.5%
No insurance: 14.4%
Life Expectancy: 74.4 years
Apache County:
Smoking: 25%
No insurance: 21%
Life expectancy: 72.9 years
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
