GREER — With a bang, the village of Greer celebrated the launch of summer 2021 in tandem with their annual Greer Days — kicking it off with an old-fashioned Greer Desperados’ shootout smack dab in front of the one and only Molly Butler Lodge and Restaurant.
Which is apropos, since Molly Butler’s has definitely seen its fair share of adventurous rascals, having housed or served the likes of Lew Wallace, Zane Grey, Stewart Edward White, James Willard Schultz, and even President Herbert Hoover, who gifted Butler with the White House Cookbook from which she obtained her award-winning Prime Rib Chili recipe still served to this day.
Following the shootout, observers expectantly settled in to enjoy a parade down main street, complete with floats, horses, riders and antique cars. Who doesn’t love a June parade?
Next up was the popular 5K Family Fun Run, which began and ended at the truly picturesque River Reservoir. Each timely registrant received a race T-shirt, a gift bag and a keepsake medal. The race was sponsored by Cardella Construction, Molly Butler Lodge & Restaurant, Greer Lodge, Grey Goose Furnishings and Trading, Greer Land & Investment and the Rendezvous Diner, with proceeds benefiting the Dan E. Leeds Scholarship for Fire Fighting and Emergency Medical Services.
The Dan E. Leeds Scholarship holds a great significance to locals, as it was created to show respect to Greer Fire District’s founder and Board Chairman Dan E. Leeds, who passed away in 2014.
The annual $500 scholarship is open to applicants who are a part of any of the following Apache County entities: Alpine Fire District, Eagar Fire Dept., Nutrioso Fire District, St. Johns Fire Dept., Springerville Fire Dept., Vernon Fire District, Concho Fire District, White Mountain Ambulance Service, St. Johns EMS, Round Valley High School or St. Johns High School and choose to pursue either an education or career in Fire Fighting and Emergency Medical Services.
Others opted to earn bragging rights by completing the challenging 5½ hour Saturday afternoon scavenger hunt in the highest town in Arizona and the 5th highest in the US.
Noontime offered a grab-and-go lunch from Molly Butler’s and then off to the Lucky Duck Race, where participants adopted a toy duck and then raced like mad to win prizes. First place went to number 315, Mason Young. Second place went to number 45, Jonas Moya and Caleb Caviness, number 195, earned third. What fun it was!
The afternoon brought the highly anticipated silent auction which was held in the Greer Community Center. With a backdrop of breathtaking mountain views visible through the giant picture windows, hundreds of interested scanned the tables, while dozens of locals, vacationers, and seasonal residents penned their bid on each clipboard set before each 0desirable item. Whimsical and historical artwork, fly-fishing lessons, adventure packages, as well as getaways to both the Greer and Phoenix areas were handed off to happy winners.
The event wrapped with delicious food and dancing to live music by Fat Chance in the Applewhite Pavilion at the Butterfly Lodge Museum, once the historic hunting lodge owned by American Indian adventure author James Willard Schultz (1859-1947) and also the studio-home to his son, Lone Wolf (1882-1970).
Greer Days started 42 years ago to commemorate the town’s jubilee year. It was a three-day extravaganza complete with a parade (of course), a fishing derby, wagon rides, a barn dance, and plenty of barbecue for all. It was such a hit, the town decided to make it an annual event and named it Greer Days.
The Greer Civic Association sponsors this event every year and all roads lead to Greer, they say. Especially in June.
Those interested in a trip back in time, be sure to consider Greer Days for 2022. Visit greercivic.org and be sure to book next June today, as spots will fill quickly.
