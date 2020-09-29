Navajo County
State and federal money continues to pour into Navajo County to bolster the public health system in the wake of the pandemic that for a time turned the region into a national COVID-19 hot spot.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an updated contract for a massive infusion of some $2.5 million in federal money to bolster disease control, including public health nurses, testing, contact tracing and other systems. The grant will allow the county to maintain the capacity to identify and trace infectious disease built up over the past nine months with state and federal grants.
The Board also approved several additional grants, including $52,000 to ensure more people get flu shots this year, $25,000 for a worker to educate businesses about COVID-19 restrictions, and money to sustain a team of six health officials to undertake contact tracing to contain infectious disease outbreaks.
Flu shots
One grant provides $52,000 in state and federal grants to bolster its efforts to ensure people get flu shots this year. Health officials say that this year’s flu season poses an especially grave risk, given the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 – which is also a respiratory virus with similar symptoms.
Health officials say the flu virus is just starting to circulate in Arizona. Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned the flu may prove especially severe this year, given the shifts in the dominant strain and the escalating toll of the flu in the past several years.
The flu season that ended last February was one of the worst in years but not as bad as the 2017-18 season, which was the worst in 40 years. As many as 14 million Americans were infected and 87,000 hospitalized. The federal Centers for Disease Control estimated the flu killed somewhere between 5,000 and 12,000 Americans between Oct. 1 2019 and Jan. 4 2020.
Health experts each year prepare a vaccine against the flu strains circulating in the Southern Hemisphere to prepare a vaccine for the U.S., as the flu moves around the world with the season for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear.
As a result of the history of the past several years, doctors have urged everyone older than six months of age to get a flu shot this year — especially high risk groups like children, the elderly, healthcare workers, people with conditions like asthma, heart disease, diabetes or other conditions.
The $52,000 additional grant for flu vaccines will hopefully increase the percentage of adults in the community who get vaccinated. The current flu vaccine is estimated to be 40 to 50% effective in preventing infection.
Environmental Inspector Grant
Navajo County will also get a $25,000 grant to help pay the salary of an Environmental Health Inspector to help ensure businesses abide by the assorted social distancing recommendations included in Gov. Doug Ducey’s various executive orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Navajo County currently meets the guidelines for “moderate” spread of the virus in the community, which means businesses like bars, gyms, movie theaters, restaurants and water parks can open — but most operate at a reduced capacity and avoid crowding.
The health inspector will respond to complaints from the public suggesting businesses are not abiding by the public health guidelines.
The “mitigation strategies” would include things like “wearing cloth face coverings; practicing physical distancing; operating at appropriate capacity limits; and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces,” according to the contract between the county and the state Department of Health Services. The contract stresses the need to educate and inform business owners rather than relying mostly on fines.
Infectious disease investigation
But the big grant comes in the form of $2.4 million to sustain the nurses and disease detectives added in the past nine months to cope with the pandemic, including maintaining the ability to do contact tracing for any infectious disease in the course of the next several years.
The county acknowledged that when the pandemic hit the health department didn’t have the capacity to sustain a comprehensive disease investigation and surveillance program.
The Robert Woods Johnson Foundation did a study in 2017 that recommended an infectious disease oversight structure necessary to prepare for just the sort of pandemic that has overwhelmed the nation’s public health system in the past nine months. The grant gives the county enough money to implement those recommendations.
The funding extends through Feb. 2022 and will allow the county to “develop a community-wide, comprehensive disease investigation, contact tracing and contact monitoring system to enhance the capability of Navajo County to address the unique challenges of COVID-19 and any future pandemics that come our way,” according to the grant summary presented to the supervisors.
The grant will support enhanced testing and the salaries of an additional six disease investigation specialists to focus on contact tracing. The money will also pay for administrative and data entry support for a comprehensive disease investigation division as well as an increase as needed in temporary staffing and help for community partners, like hospitals and medical clinics. The grant will also help the county support and protect people like paramedics, school employees, tribes, law enforcement and nursing homes as well as working with the Navajo, Hopi and White Mountain Apache tribes.
Finally, the grant will also help the county health department improve education and outreach, including establishing a better way to warn and educate the public when it comes to outbreaks of infectious disease.
