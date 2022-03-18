As we slowly move into a post-pandemic time now that COVID-19 fears and mask mandates begin to fade, we now turn our attention to getting back out into the world and becoming healthier once again.
This could include losing those unwanted pounds we gained by keeping ourselves isolated for so long by joining your local fitness club, hiring a personal trainer and better eating habits.
Maybe it was also due to a health concern your doctor recently warned you about, but out of those three tactics mentioned above for shedding those extra pounds, better eating habits and proper nutrition is by far one of the most important of all.
Continuing to be an active and healthy senior starts with a proper daily diet, along with regular workouts designed for your individual needs of course.
Even as seniors, we are still a part of a busy and hurried society. Fast-food establishments have conditioned us to conveniently grab our food on the go, with little or no concern as to what is contained in those fast-food meals. Processed foods and strange ingredients on labels take the place of good, wholesome and nourishing meals today for the sake of convenience and taste.
This is one of our nation’s biggest health concerns, causing excessive obesity rates and resulting in numerous health conditions and concerns. For example, did you know your average double cheeseburger with french fries and a drink meal at a fast-food establishment can contain up to 1,559 calories, with 83 grams of fat? That’s pretty substantial if you consider the 2,000- to 3,000-calorie daily diet most average Americans are recommended to have to maintain a healthy weight.
With all that in mind, what can we do to deter these detrimental eating habits that produce so many problems?
Your first step should include going through your refrigerator and kitchen cabinets to clear it of all junk food. Though it’s alright to occasionally have what I call a cheat day, when you can have that cheeseburger, it is ever so important to balance that out with a healthy diet and a proper workout regimen.
Next, spend your time shopping and preparing meals that nourish and energize the body instead of poisoning it. Below are a few tips of different healthier changes that can be of help to become that fit and active senior you wish so much to be:
• Try replacing salad dressing with different salsas. They can be lower in calories, add more veggies in your diet and can add some great flavors to your salads.
• Cauliflower can be a great substitute in many different recipes. It can be used in doughs for pizza or even replace rice.
• You’ve heard it before but here it is again. Stay hydrated! Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day to help flush out toxins and to feel less hungry. Not really a water person? Put in a few strawberries or other fruits in your water to add a hint of flavor.
• Don’t skip meals, especially breakfast. Your body needs to keep a stable metabolism and needs energy. Missing meals can throw off that balance and your body will use energy from muscle instead of fat.
• To avoid eating out so much, try meal prepping. Pick a slower day in the week and take the time to make enough meals to last a few days. Try making veggie and fruit snack bags for on the go.
Countless other meal plans abound on the internet and other resources for the active senior to choose from. But always remember, diet alone cannot get you to your goal by itself. Exercise and proper sleep habits are the other part of the equation as well.
Johnny Ryder is a doctoral degree candidate (PhD) in holistic life counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a certified health and physical education teacher in the state of Arizona. Johnny is also a certified master level personal fitness trainer and certified interscholastic coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over 30 years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.