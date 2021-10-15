The High Country Barbershop Chorus rehearses every Tuesday at the Blue Ridge High School Choir room from 6 to 7:35 p.m. with optional quartet time until 8:30 p.m.
The High Country Barbershop Chorus has been a traditional all-male chorus, but this July the Chorus Board of Directors voted to become a mixed chorus and welcomes new male and female singers to visit rehearsals. After three rehearsals singers may be invited to join the White Mountain Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society upon approval of Director Theresa Dick and the Chorus Board.
Barbershop music is a unique, unaccompanied style of vocal harmony music originating in the United States in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, but the barbershop style of music has been adapted to many modern melodic songs including popular and gospel music.
The High Country Barbershop Chorus was formed in 2000 by Director Doc Dockendorf. Since 2001 the Chorus has performed annual July shows which, in addition to the local Chorus and Chapter quartets, have showcased regional and nationally acclaimed barbershop quartets. While the 2020 and 2021 summer shows were cancelled, the Chorus plans to resume annual shows next summer with “Broadway and the Big Screen, Barbershop Style” with two shows at 1 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Blue Ridge District Auditorium. Our headliner quartet will be Vocalocity, the current Far Western District Champion Quartet from the Barbershop Harmony Society.
The Chorus plans to resume their popular “Christmas in the Pines” show at St. Mary’s Catholic fellowship hall on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. featuring the Chorus and several area school choirs and music groups. Admission is by donation with funds distributed to the participating school music groups.
Chapter quartets are available to sing at birthdays and other celebrations including Valentines Day by appointment. Call Chorus Manager Everett Peterson at 928-369-6986 for more information, and visit the Chorus website at www.wmhcbc.com
