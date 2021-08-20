Gary Brent Hobbs and Sarah Ann Hokanson Hobbs are pleased to announce their 28th wedding anniversary.
Brent is from American Fork, Utah, while Sarah is from Kelso, Washington.
They were joined together in marriage on Aug. 20, 1993, in the Salt Lake City Temple. They have been blessed with four children — Isaac, Emily, Adam and Charity.
Brent and Sarah have resided in the beautiful White Mountains for the past 17 years where Brent continues to work as a pharmacist.
They look forward to as many tomorrows as they have enjoyed yesterdays. They pray all their dreams come true!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.