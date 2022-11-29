There’s a plethora of wonderfully unique events taking place in December to help all White Mountain residents get themselves in the holiday spirit.
Light displays all over Show Low are installed now, and Show Low Shines light shows are to begin on Friday and run until Jan. 2 in downtown Show Low riding along the Deuce of Clubs.
Residents are invited to seek out Festival Marketplace, Show Low City Hall, Show Low Library, and Show Low City Park as premier destinations to see the absolute best of what the light show has to offer.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, locals can enjoy Show Low Main Street’s Santa & the Shoppes on Candy Cane Lane event at the Elks Lodge at 805 E. Whipple St. in Show Low.
Up to 47 vendors will be on site to supply visitors with hot chocolate, popcorn, coffee and hot dogs, and Santa Claus will be making a special appearance at noon on Saturday. For more information, call 623-340-4131.
After Santa & the Shoppes closes on Friday, locals can head over to Jack Barker Memorial Park at White Mountain Boulevard and Woodland Road for the town of Pinetop-Lakesides’ Christmas Fair. The fair will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a tree lighting scheduled for 6 and an arrival from Santa scheduled at 6:15.
Santa will be available for pictures up until the end of the event and food trucks and live performances will be on-site to ensure fun for all who attend. For more information, call 928-368-8696.
From Dec. 3-27, groups, businesses, individuals and families can enter the No Snow Snowman Contest. After paying a $10 entry fee, residents will compete to build the best snowman they can without using any actual snow. The winner will be selected from a panel of judges, whose decision will be announced on Dec. 30. For more information, 928-532-4130.
Show Low’s Christmas Light Parade will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will work its way along Deuce of Clubs from Central Avenue to White Mountain Road. The theme of this year’s parade is “Snow Much Fun” and will award cash prizes to the floats that perform best in specific categories. Visit showlowaz.gov/recreation or call 928-532-4141 for more information.
After the parade has concluded, Show Low’s tree-lighting ceremony begin at 7 in front of City Hall at 180 N. Ninth St.
The massive tree Show Low will be using this year was delivered in November and promises to make a magnificent Christmas tree, available for all to enjoy.
The White Mountain Symphony Orchestra Christmas Concert will take place at 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the Snowflake High School auditorium located at N. Second St.
The price of entry is only $10 for adults and $5 for children, ages 5 to 18. The repertoire for the evening includes “There’s Christmas in the Air” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
Those wishing to order tickets or find additional information can do so by visiting wmso.org.
Musical artist Traveler will hold a Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Show Low High School Auditorium located at 500 W. Old Linden Road in Show Low. Traveler is known for its unique sound comprised of different instruments and music from all over the globe are sure to provide a unique and engaging Christmas concert. The price of entry is $5 per person and tickets are available at showlow.activityreg.com. For more information, call 928-532-4141.
Last, but certainly not least, Show Low will ring in the new year at the Deuce of Clubs Drop beginning at 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Show Low City Library. The city is inviting residents to enjoy music, dancing and food. A giant electrified Deuce of Clubs will drop, like the ball in New York’s Times Square, welcoming 2023 to the White Mountains and finishing the evening with a fireworks display.
To include any business’s or charity’s holiday-themed event in future listings to inform the community, contact reporter Jacob Hernandez at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
