The White Mountain Apache Tribe (WMAT) Game & Fish Rangers, WMAT Police Department, The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), WMAT Fire & Rescue, EMS, Family Members, ID Ranch, Tribal Forest Ranger, THPO, Public Works, Utility Authority, Tribal Forestry and Community members have been searching for Destiny Quintero since last Thursday.
She is the daughter of Dempsey and Brenda Quintero.
Wilderness searches on the reservation are done under the supervision of the WMAT Chief Game Ranger as incident commander.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact WMAT Game & Fish Office at 928-338-1025 or White Mountain Apache Police Department at 928-338-4942.
Updates will be made as information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.